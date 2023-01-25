Sauerkraut special: Urban Churn ice cream anticipates March opening at new Carlisle area location

What do sauerkraut, Ron Swanson and Earl Gray tea have in common?

The answer is pretty much nothing aside from the fact that all three serve as ice cream flavors on Urban Churn's menu.

Known for its unique flavors, the ice cream shop, which currently operates out of Harrisburg and Hampden Township, plans to debut a third location in the Carlisle area.

Urban Churn is anticipated to open at 258 Westminster Drive at the Target plaza in South Middleton Township between Starbucks and Dollar Tree around mid-March, owner Adam Brackbill said. He said he planned to open the shop's third location before the start of 2023, but delays in construction, permits and lease negotiations pushed the timeline back.

Brackbill said Urban Churn will offer the same dessert menu, ice cream flavors and hot chocolate in Carlisle that it does at its other two locations. However, due to its proximity to Starbucks, he said coffee beverages will not be on the Carlisle menu.

In addition to consistent flavors offered year-round, Brackbill said the shop offers six to eight monthly flavors that alternate.

He said that after opening Urban Churn in Harrisburg in 2018 and on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in 2021, he was ready to keep growing and open a new location.

"We have a lot of folks that come out from Carlisle over to Mechanicsburg," Brackbill said. "So we just realized that there's demand in that area, and then it gave us the opportunity to be there."

In addition to the new location, Brackbill said Urban Churn will also begin selling its products in Giant stores in Carlisle, Camp Hill and Enola in February. The business' products are currently available at Giant stores in Linglestown and in Silver Spring Township on the Carlisle Pike.

Brackbill said he also plans to sell through other grocery stores.

"It's a small business, but to be able to reach additional locations because we have customers that ask us all the time to open up in certain towns or certain cities and we are interested on just trying to meet the demand and then do that," he said.

