Santa arrives in downtown Carlisle Dec. 4

“A socially-distanced line will be formed,” White said. “We ask people to stand at least eight feet apart. Masks must be worn in line and can be taken off briefly for Santa pictures.”

Instead of having children sit on Santa’s lap, families can stand in front of the display, 10 feet away, for their free picture. Santa will be in the sleigh behind each family.

Once the photo is taken, family members will have to put their masks back on. Revelation Photograph, with photographer Cindy Strupp, will sponsor photos with Santa again this year.

Santa will be making appearances at future locations and times. Log on to the DCA website at lovecarlisle.com for more information.

“While children will not be able to visit personally with Santa, we encourage them to bring their lists and letters to deposit in the special Santa mailbox next to his sleigh,” White said.

In addition, the Carlisle Theatre at 40 W. High St. will begin accepting letters to Santa through the marked mail slot on Tuesday, Dec. 1. “Please drop off pictures, letters, stories, poems, anything your heart desires,” White said. “Each child will receive a surprise from Santa by the holiday so please make sure to leave us your contact information.”