Santa arrives in downtown Carlisle Dec. 4

The Christmas Parade is canceled, but Santa will still make his grand entrance into downtown Carlisle starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The jolly elf will make his rounds on a firetruck starting at the Union Fire Company on Louther Street. From there, he will travel north on Pitt Street and then east on North Street. The firetruck will then turn south on North Hanover Street and travel to the Square.
There, Santa will get off the firetruck and Carlisle’s Christmas tree and the Veteran’s Courtyard will light up, according to Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. Outfitted in personal protective equipment, Santa will then walk to an antique sleigh set up on a stage next to the Christmas tree. There will be a display of lights and decorative reindeer.
The sleigh was found and refurbished by Jim and Karen Griffith, co-owners of Create-A-Palooza. Over a month of work went into the sleigh that may be up to 90 years old, White said. “The sleigh is being used to ensure proper social distancing.”
Santa family photos will happen on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People will sign-in to receive a photo using their name, address and cell phone number. Because of COVID-19, health and safety protocols will be in place and there will be no direct contact between Santa and the public.
“A socially-distanced line will be formed,” White said. “We ask people to stand at least eight feet apart. Masks must be worn in line and can be taken off briefly for Santa pictures.”
Instead of having children sit on Santa’s lap, families can stand in front of the display, 10 feet away, for their free picture. Santa will be in the sleigh behind each family.
Once the photo is taken, family members will have to put their masks back on. Revelation Photograph, with photographer Cindy Strupp, will sponsor photos with Santa again this year.
Santa will be making appearances at future locations and times. Log on to the DCA website at lovecarlisle.com for more information.
“While children will not be able to visit personally with Santa, we encourage them to bring their lists and letters to deposit in the special Santa mailbox next to his sleigh,” White said.
In addition, the Carlisle Theatre at 40 W. High St. will begin accepting letters to Santa through the marked mail slot on Tuesday, Dec. 1. “Please drop off pictures, letters, stories, poems, anything your heart desires,” White said. “Each child will receive a surprise from Santa by the holiday so please make sure to leave us your contact information.”
Also, free collectible coloring books can be picked up at various locations around downtown Carlisle. The coloring books were created by the Charles Bruce Foundation using local artists. The books have different holiday graphics from Santa to the North Pole and other fun scenes.
In addition, the 2020 Carlisle Heritage Ornament will be sold at various downtown locations for $15. The ornament depicts Santa House by the Old Courthouse, with the Christmas Tree, with the Molly Pitcher apartments in the back and a silhouette of Santa in the moonlight.
“The fourth in the series, the commemorative ornament has become a collector’s item,” White said.
