Santa arrives in Carlisle

Like a Ghost of Christmas Past, the holiday spirit defied the humbug to return to downtown Carlisle Friday night.

A year ago, COVID-19 put the Scrooge on everybody by robbing the season of its cherished traditions.

“We were stuck indoors,” Shawn Stottlemyer said. “We didn’t really get a chance to go out and about. We didn’t see Santa. We didn’t go to the park. All we did was take a drive and look at Christmas lights.”

Well, that was then. This time around, the Carlisle man and his family were on the Square celebrating the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Veterans Courtyard.

“The kids are excited,” Stottlemyer said about his daughters Eva, 8, and Evelyn, 6. “They have long lists. It’s nice to have all these events back.”

With lockdowns lifted and vaccines available, the Downtown Carlisle Association had reason for cautious optimism. Improved conditions over last Christmas made it possible for organizers to bring back the Santa House on the Square, Breakfast with Santa at Bosler Library and the annual holiday parade down Hanover Street.

“It’s a sigh of relief,” said Glenn White, DCA executive director. “It’s great to get life back to some semblance of normalcy. The merchants in town took a huge hit last year. It’s great to see them come back and start to regain some of their losses.”

As with last year, DCA had to be COVID conscious Friday night. For the second year in a row, children were not allowed to sit on Santa’s lap to give their wish-list. But they still could chat with him from a safe distance and pose for a photograph courtesy of sponsors Create-A-Palooza and Revelation Photography. Images taken Friday will be mailed to participating families before Christmas Day.

Hundreds of local residents started to gather around 5:30 p.m. in anticipation of Santa, who arrived at 6 p.m. with an escort of people dressed up as Marvel superheroes and fairytale princesses.

Crystal Gutshall of Carlisle was there with her mother and nephew. A town native, she grew up with events on the Square. “I did this when I was little,” she said. “Seeing Santa and telling him what I wanted.”

In her case, Kris Kringle usually delivered the goods.

Standing nearby was Shannon Duick of Dover and her son Ethan, 11½. She was there to support her fiancé Glenn White and the work of the DCA in promoting Carlisle.

“It’s good to feel normal again,” she said. “This is a really nice gathering. I feel safe. We are able to come out and enjoy the holiday just like we did before COVID.”

New this year was a 26-foot-tall artificial tree that the DCA purchased with a grant from the G.B. Stuart Foundation. Silver, green and red ornaments decorated its branches along with about 10,000 lights.

Before the countdown to flip the switch, White thanked the public for its support and urged those gathered to visit local stores and restaurants in support of small business owners.

“They worked hard, they survived and they are here for you,” he told the crowd before turning over the mike to Jarrod Johnson, president of UPMC Carlisle, sponsor of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“The holidays are a time of fellowship and good cheer,” Johnson said. “Nothing warms the heart during dark winter nights like the sparkling light of a holiday tree. It’s a beacon of hope and a joy.”

Breakfast with Santa at Bosler Library is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The holiday parade organized by Carlisle Borough starts at 11 a.m., said Stephanie Taylor, public information coordinator.

No-parking restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the parade route and within the first two blocks of West South Street where parade participants will line-up starting at 10 a.m.

Street closures will be in effect just before and during the parade, which starts on West South Street, turns north on South Hanover Street and continues past the Square to East Louther Street where it disbands, Taylor said.

Santa will be on the Square at Veterans Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with families and to pose for photographs, White said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

