Salvation Army's fabric sale returns to Carlisle Oct. 8-9

After canceling the event in 2020, the Salvation Army's annual fabric sale will be back next week.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9 in the chapel at the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle.

Masks are required.

The sale includes all types of fabrics, buttons, patterns and notions.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Salvation Army programs, including My Brother’s Table, Christmas activities, property repairs, office needs and providing school items for children.

The Women’s Auxiliary has raised more than $50,000 through this annual event over the last 18 years.

