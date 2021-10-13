 Skip to main content
Salvation Army's Carlisle Catwalk fundraiser returns

The Carlisle Salvation Army will hold its annual Carlisle Catwalk fundraiser on Monday at the Dickinson College Holland Union Building.

There will be a social hour and silent auction beginning at 11 a.m. with a luncheon at noon. The fashion show features local models and a special guest, Ms. Pennsylvania World Universe, Amanda Strandburg. 

This fundraiser benefits the programs and services of the Carlisle Salvation Army.

The Carlisle Corps offers programs such as a Senior Action Center; Genesis House housing program for single men; Stuart House housing program women and children; a Permanent Supportive Housing Program, My Brother’s Table feeding program, the only soup kitchen in the region to offer meals 365 days a year and also serves breakfast to the homeless Monday through Friday; Pathway of Hope case-management program for families; Christmas assistance for families and children; shower program for homeless; full range of church services that take place each week; children’s program; and other services.

Tickets for the Catwalk are $35.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so by calling Capt. Oziel Urbaez at the Salvation Army at 717-249-1411.

Tickets may also be purchased online at give.salvationarmy.org/event/carlisle-catwalk/e349029.

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Those who are unable to attend, but wish to make a monetary donation to the Carlisle Salvation Army may send donations to 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

