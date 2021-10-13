Salvation Army's Carlisle Catwalk fundraiser returns

The Carlisle Salvation Army will hold its annual Carlisle Catwalk fundraiser on Monday at the Dickinson College Holland Union Building.

There will be a social hour and silent auction beginning at 11 a.m. with a luncheon at noon. The fashion show features local models and a special guest, Ms. Pennsylvania World Universe, Amanda Strandburg.

This fundraiser benefits the programs and services of the Carlisle Salvation Army.

The Carlisle Corps offers programs such as a Senior Action Center; Genesis House housing program for single men; Stuart House housing program women and children; a Permanent Supportive Housing Program, My Brother’s Table feeding program, the only soup kitchen in the region to offer meals 365 days a year and also serves breakfast to the homeless Monday through Friday; Pathway of Hope case-management program for families; Christmas assistance for families and children; shower program for homeless; full range of church services that take place each week; children’s program; and other services.

Tickets for the Catwalk are $35.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so by calling Capt. Oziel Urbaez at the Salvation Army at 717-249-1411.

Tickets may also be purchased online at give.salvationarmy.org/event/carlisle-catwalk/e349029.

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Those who are unable to attend, but wish to make a monetary donation to the Carlisle Salvation Army may send donations to 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

