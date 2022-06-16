Salvation Army seeks donations for fabric sale

The Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army is collecting donations for its annual fabric sale, which will be held in October.

The auxiliary is looking for all types of fabric, buttons, patterns and notions. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., in Carlisle, no later than Sept. 30. Fabric should be new or unused and clean.

The 20th annual fabric sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, in the chapel of the Salvation Army.

Through this annual event, the Women's Auxiliary has raised more than $60,000 over the last 19 years. The funds are used to support the programs and services of the Salvation Army, including My Brother's Table, Christmas activities, property repairs, office needs and furnishing school items for children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0