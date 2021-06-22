Salvation Army looks for fabric donations for annual sale

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army is collecting donations for its annual fabric sale, which will be held in October.

All types of fabrics, buttons, patterns and notions will be accepted. Fabric should be new or unused and clean.

Donations should be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., no later than Sept. 30.

The 19th annual fabric sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9 in the chapel at the Salvation Army.

The Women’s Auxiliary has raised more than $50,000 through this annual event over the last 18 years. The funds are used to support the programs and services of the Salvation Army including My Brother’s Table, Christmas activities, property repairs, office needs and furnishing school items for children.

