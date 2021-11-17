Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign on Carlisle's Square

Bells were ringing, a choir was singing and red kettles adorned the Square in Carlisle Wednesday.

It must be the Christmas season or, at least, red kettle season for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Carlisle kicked off its annual fundraising campaign from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at a square that was already busy with vendors and shoppers at Farmers on the Square. The celebration included the Sharpes Choir from Shippensburg Area High School singing Christmas songs, volunteers handing out hot chocolate from inside Santa's house, goody bag giveaways and a balloon artist.

Salvation Army officer Lt. Oziel Urbaez said businesses are more open to the red kettles this season as restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic ease. Kettles will be out at Walmart locations in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, Karns Food in Boiling Springs, Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, Stan's Beverage, Saylor's Market, the Point at Carlisle Plaza and Fine Wine & Spirits stores in Carlisle and Mechanicsburg.

Desktop kettles will also be out at local businesses to accept donations.

"People are feeling freer to be out so we're hopeful that everyone will continue to contribute as they've done in the past," Urbaez said.

Urbaez said the red kettle campaign is a major fundraiser for the organization.

"We count on this every year to provide support for our programs," he said.

The Salvation Army's programs in Carlisle include the Senior Action Center, My Brother's Table, social services and housing.

Volunteers are still needed to cover bell ringing shifts that will continue through the season, ending on Christmas Eve. Those interested in registering can sign up at registertoring.com.

Deborah Luffy, principal at Shippensburg Area High School, accompanied her school's singers to the kickoff event. She initially connected with the Salvation Army through the Leadership Cumberland program and has volunteered on various committees at the organization even after her time in the leadership program ended.

Wednesday night she was ringing the bell on one of the corners of the Square encouraging others to make a donation.

"I'm just trying to give back a little bit of what I've been blessed with so much," she said. "We've been blessed so greatly that anything I can do to give back to the community whether it's ringing bells or adopting families for the Angel Tree ... it's something that we can do."

Angel Tree is another program the Salvation Army offers each Christmas. The program allows participants to take a name from the tree, shop for that child and return the gifts to a designated spot so they can be given to the child.

Angel Tree locations for 2021 are ClothesVine, Salon Soleil, Studio East, Sondra & Kenneth Rhoads Salon, Capital Joe, Fay's Country Kitchen, Market Cross Pub & Brewery, Grazery, Sun Child Hair Studio, Molly Pitcher Brewing Co., Kimberly's Cafe, Nothing Sweeter, the greatest gift and Belco Community Credit Union.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

