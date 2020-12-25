Salvation Army in Carlisle receives gold coin donation

One person’s way of dealing with loss will result in a significant gain for the Salvation Army as its annual kettle drive nears its close.

The organization received a donation Monday of U.S. Eagle one-ounce and half-ounce gold proof coins from 1987. The uncirculated coins are in a special case and came with a certificate of authenticity.

Lauren Sheeler, business manager at the Salvation Army, said the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, brought the coins into the office since they were too large to fit into the kettle.

The donor said his mother recently died and giving back was a way to help the donor “get his holiday cheer back as he’s dealing with his grief,” Sheeler said.

The Salvation Army plans to take the coins to Mountz Jewelers, which will give the value of the gold without charging commissions or fees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday morning, gold was trading at about $1,880 per ounce, making the donation worth about $2,820.

But the nonprofit hopes that a coin collector will come forward who will be willing to pay a little more for the set, which Sheeler said is selling on eBay for $3,100. Anyone interested in buying the set should contact the Salvation Army.