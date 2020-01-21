Salvation Army in Carlisle falls short of red kettle goal with $126,971.82 raised

The Salvation Army on Thursday honored its bell ringers and fundraisers who raised $126,971.82 during the Christmas season at the organization’s familiar red kettles.

The amount is about $3,000 short of the Salvation Army’s $130,000 goal.

Lauren Sheeler, business development associate at the Salvation Army, said the organization “had some struggles this year,” which included a late Thanksgiving and fundraising that remained behind pace by $15,000 to $20,000 throughout the season.

Over the past few years, the Salvation Army also lost locations for its red kettles, including the Kmart on Walnut Bottom Road.

“We are so thankful to the businesses who still partner with us and allow us to be there and spread our Christmas cheer and ring those bells,” Sheeler said.

Despite the setbacks, she’s thankful for what the bell ringers brought in.

“I’m incredibly pleased, but if anyone wants to write a check for $3,000 this morning to help make up that difference, I’d happily accept,” Sheeler told those at the celebration breakfast at which businesses and volunteers were honored for their work in the campaign.