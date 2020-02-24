Salvation Army in Carlisle bids farewell to officers John and Alma Riley

Majors John and Alma Riley never know when they’ll get the call to move from one assignment in the Salvation Army to another.
“It’s all driven by the needs of the greater Salvation Army,” Alma said.
Several weeks ago, they received word they would be transferred to Painesville, Ohio, a community in the northeast corner of the state. As of Sunday, the couple has presided over their last worship service in Carlisle after six years as the Corps Officers.
Majors George and Sharon Polarek will serve as interim Corps Officers in Carlisle starting Wednesday. They will serve until the new officers arrive in June.
Painesville will be the ninth stop in 26 years for the Rileys. Their shortest stay in any one location was two years long and their longest was six years.
Carlisle nearly made it to the six-year mark. The Rileys arrived in Carlisle in June 2014, overseeing plenty of changes during their tenure.
Challenges
One of their most difficult challenges came in 2016 when the organization lost a nearly $90,000 annual grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that forced them to close The Stuart House, a two-year extended transitional housing program designed to move families (women and children) from homelessness to self-sufficiency.
“We had a full house at the time and had to figure out what we were going to do,” Alma said.
The staff worked hard to make sure the affected families could be housed in stable places that were not only suitable, but also affordable. Then, the organization kept up with the families as they continued to make positive progress.
“I felt really pleased to be able to keep Stuart House open 7-8 months with no funding from HUD at all just because we had that commitment to those families and those children,” Alma said.
While the families made progress, so did the The Salvation Army. The organization embarked on a campaign to raise the funding needed to renovate and reopen the space without incurring debt.
In January 2019, a renovated Stuart House reopened to serve women and children who stay in single rooms while having access to amenities like a state-of-the-art kitchen, bathrooms and a family lounge.
Now, Stuart House runs without HUD funding, and the Rileys leave as Phase 2 of the plan for the facility is underway.
The organization met its fundraising goals to embark on a plan to renovate an existing apartment and to create two new apartments on the third floor of the building. These apartments, Alma said, will allow The Salvation Army to not only serve single men through Genesis House and women and children in Stuart House, but also households of any gender make up.
Apartments
The apartments will be offered at an affordable rate with the rents going back into the case management services that are offered to anyone housed by The Salvation Army to the extent that they want.
“That case management is intended to keep them from finding themselves again in a position where they don’t know where they’re going to live,” Alma said.
Through their tenure, the Rileys worked with other agencies, striving to assist those in need of housing. Leaders of those organizations said they will miss the couple.
“Alma and John Riley were wonderful majors and outstanding partners in the nonprofit housing community. Their commitment to serving those in need of shelter and food was matched by their dedication to serving the Salvation Army," said Scott Shewell, chief executive officer at Safe Harbour. "We will miss their expertise, diligence, and skillfulness in working to alleviate hunger and homelessness in Carlisle and Cumberland County."
Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health, said the Rileys brought leadership stability and excellence to The Salvation Army.
"When they arrived, they quickly became a go-to resource, by opening their doors and making a point to connect with local partners," she said. "From their building’s renovations and their contributions to improve Carlisle’s homeless system, to their vigorous success with our annual Match Madness fundraising campaign, they turned over a new leaf."
The Rileys oversaw the The Salvation Army thrift shop's move to 469 E. North St., a move that increased the store from 900 square feet to 5,000 square feet and continues to provide significant additional revenue for the organization’s programming.
During their tenure, the Rileys also celebrated The Salvation Army’s 100th anniversary in Carlisle and established the annual civic dinner to highlight the organization’s work and the individuals who help make it happen. John also served as the president of the Kiwanis Club.
Barrie Ann George, director of development at Safe Harbour and secretary and past-president of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, served as president of the Kiwanis the year before John took the reins.
“We worked closely on many philanthropic projects that showed that his spirit of service existed not only for the Salvation Army but for the entire Carlisle community," she said. "He and Maj. Alma were consistently present and giving to this community when and wherever needed. Though it seems like their time here was short, their impact was deeply felt; they will be missed."
Volunteers
As they prepared to leave, the Rileys thanked their volunteers and staff for the work they've done to advance the organization's mission.
“Our staff works so hard. They are so stretched, but they don’t complain. They just keep plugging away at it," Alma said. "It just amazes us at how sold they are on our mission and how much they’re willing to invest of themselves to make things happen here."
People think of those programs when someone mentions The Salvation Army, often forgetting that they also lead an active church. The spiritual health of that congregation is on the Rileys’ minds as they prepare to leave Carlisle.
Just as the Rileys shared their faith through sermons, bible studies and sharing one on one with people who crossed their paths, they pray the Polareks, as interim officers, will pour into the spiritual life of the church to start a healing and rebuilding process that the new officers can continue to build upon.
“Hopefully for the time, for however long the officers are here, they will see a season of growth and fruit,” Alma said.
The Polareks will also be picking up where the Rileys left off with work on a new strategic plan. Alma said she hopes they will work alongside the advisory board to develop the goals and objects of the plan so that when the new officers arrive in June they will have a foundation on which to work with the advisory board to move toward the organization’s goals.
The Rileys don’t know how long they will be in Painesville or how many more transitions The Salvation Army has in store for them before they retire in about 10-15 years, but they have already determined where they will go when that day comes.
The Rileys will return to Carlisle.
Alma said that she and John were originally city people, but that lifestyle held less appeal as they got older and started a family. The rural lifestyle didn’t appeal to them either.
“This area, for us, is the perfect middle ground as far as that is concerned,” Alma said.
For all the benefits of its proximity to major cities and its own historic downtown with its arts and food scene, Alma said it’s the people of Carlisle that are drawing them back.
“We just love the way this community comes together. This is the kind of town that people roll up their sleeves to make a difference for somebody else. We love it,” she said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.