Salvation Army fundraiser event to return to Carlisle Expo Center Dec. 17-18

The annual Winter Wonderland Salvation Army of Carlisle Fundraiser hosted by TriState Events will return to the Carlisle Expo Center Dec. 17 to 18.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, and will feature photos with Santa, children's activities and food.

The event itself is free for the public, though there is a $10 fee per child for photos with Santa, which includes a goodie bag, cookie from Mrs. Claus, candy stick from Santa, snowman ornament station, Bosler Memorial Library activity table and two tickets, including one for a small hot chocolate from Bantam Coffee Roasters, which will offer that and other specialty drinks at the event.

There will also be 120 crafters, vendors and other businesses at the event.

TriState Events will continue to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Carlisle, and it will also collect nonperishable food items, new gloves, coats and more for families in need in the area.