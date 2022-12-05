 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army fundraiser event to return to Carlisle Expo Center Dec. 17-18

Winter Wonderland 2019

Vendors at the Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor event at the Carlisle Expo Center offered a variety of gifts for last-minute shoppers in December 2019.

 Sentinel file

The annual Winter Wonderland Salvation Army of Carlisle Fundraiser hosted by TriState Events will return to the Carlisle Expo Center Dec. 17 to 18.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, and will feature photos with Santa, children's activities and food.

The event itself is free for the public, though there is a $10 fee per child for photos with Santa, which includes a goodie bag, cookie from Mrs. Claus, candy stick from Santa, snowman ornament station, Bosler Memorial Library activity table and two tickets, including one for a small hot chocolate from Bantam Coffee Roasters, which will offer that and other specialty drinks at the event.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off event was held on the square in downtown Carlisle on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

There will also be 120 crafters, vendors and other businesses at the event.

TriState Events will continue to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Carlisle, and it will also collect nonperishable food items, new gloves, coats and more for families in need in the area.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

