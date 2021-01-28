Safronia Perry announces run for Carlisle Borough Council

Hope Station’s Executive Director Safronia Perry has announced her intention to run for a seat on Carlisle Borough Council.

“After hearing a call from members of our community, I have decided to run. If not me, who? I realized that now is precisely the right time,” Perry said in a news release announcing her candidacy.

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Perry has lived in Carlisle for more than 45 years, raising two sons as a single mother.

She became the executive director at Hope Station in 2017. Under her leadership, Hope Station has expanded its mission by addressing social and racial justice inequities in the Carlisle community through identifying needs and developing solutions to support residents.

If elected, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the borough council.

“I am running for my community and for little Black girls who need to see that their opportunities are endless and achievable,” she said.

Perry said she is proud of what her town has achieved, but also wants to respond to its shortcomings.