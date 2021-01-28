Safronia Perry announces run for Carlisle Borough Council

Hope Station’s Executive Director Safronia Perry has announced her intention to run for a seat on Carlisle Borough Council.
“After hearing a call from members of our community, I have decided to run. If not me, who? I realized that now is precisely the right time,” Perry said in a news release announcing her candidacy.
A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Perry has lived in Carlisle for more than 45 years, raising two sons as a single mother.
She became the executive director at Hope Station in 2017. Under her leadership, Hope Station has expanded its mission by addressing social and racial justice inequities in the Carlisle community through identifying needs and developing solutions to support residents.
If elected, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the borough council.
“I am running for my community and for little Black girls who need to see that their opportunities are endless and achievable,” she said.
Perry said she is proud of what her town has achieved, but also wants to respond to its shortcomings.
“For the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice have dominated headlines throughout Carlisle and our nation,” she said. “For many of us, these issues dictate how we live our lives and expend our emotional energy. Blacks, People of Color (POC), low-income, and underserved families have been left out for far too long. The incidents of late have only heightened the impact of this exclusion.”
Perry said she’s running for a seat on the borough council to serve those who have felt invisible, noting that many residents don’t have the time to attend council meetings or learn how an ordinance directly affects their lives. As a member of the council, she said she would serve as a bridge between local government and the citizens.
“I am ready, willing and able to be that bridge and do the work for the betterment of all who reside in Carlisle,” she said. “As your public servant, I will work every day to strengthen our borough. I will work to ensure the borough council responsibly and equitably uplifts everyone through its decisions and actions.”
Information about Perry’s candidacy can be found at safroniaperry.com.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.