After 17 years of involvement with Hope Station in Carlisle, Safronia Perry knew it was time.

Effective June 30, Perry will step down from the role as the nonprofit organization's executive director after about seven years in the position.

Hope Station, which is dedicated to creating opportunities for personal advancement throughout Carlisle, is known for its after school programming and various community events including Carlisle's annual Black Cultural Festival and Juneteenth Celebration.

"I wanted to leave whenever I'm still feeling very passionate about the organization and the job that I'm doing," she said. "I also feel like there's a time for everyone and I think that I've come to the end of my time."

Perry said the decision wasn't an easy one but it has been met graciously by the organization's board members, who are in the process of putting together a job description that will likely be posted for the position next week.

"I think I've taken the organization as far as I can take it and I see Hope Station here for the long run, but that means that every few years there's going to need to be somebody else [who] comes and runs the organization," she said.

The nonprofit hopes to select its next executive director by June and Perry said she plans to help with the transition process even after leaving the role.

This time frame would allow the new executive director to learn how to navigate the requirements of the position before students return to school in August and planning for the Black Cultural Festival begins around September, she said.

Perry's involvement with Hope Station began as a member of the organization's board of directors. She became Hope Station's executive director shortly before her predecessor Jim Washington’s death in 2017.

"I remember when I first started and there were a lot of people who didn't know me and they weren't sure if Hope Station was going to continue to stand," she said. "But they have embraced me and they've supported me ... I am very grateful for the support that I have always received from this community. There's nothing like it and I couldn't do what I'm doing now if it wasn't for them. This organization and this community have been very good and gracious to me."

In addition to her work with Hope Station, Perry holds a variety of other roles in the community.

She was elected to Carlisle's Borough Council in November of 2021 and was sworn into office in 2022 for a term that expires Dec. 31 of 2025.

Perry also serves as a board member at Leadership Cumberland and PA Humanities.

"Hope Station has been such a big part of my life for so long now," Perry said. "It's gonna be weird for me for a while to not have Hope Station at the top of my mind every single day and every single night, but it's going to free me up to do some things that I want to do."

While she said she's not yet ready to disclose what will come next for her, Perry has no intention of leaving the community of Carlisle and plans to continue to attend Hope Station's events.

"Hope station is so important to me," she said. " ... I'll be at the Black Cultural Festival and I'll be attending the ice cream socials and the Juneteenth and making a donation. I will still do that, that is not changing for me."

