Safe Harbour's Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament returns next week

Safe Harbour held its last fundraiser, the annual Night Without a Tux gala, on Feb. 23. It ended up being one of the last fundraising events in the Carlisle area before the coronavirus-related shutdown went into effect.

Next week, the nonprofit organization gets back into the swing of things with its annual Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Carlisle Country Club.

Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour said there are about 22 foursomes signed up for the event, but that additional groups can be accommodated if they register before Friday at the Safe Harbour website, safeharbour.org.

For more than 20 years, the Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament has been organized to honor the memory of Monte Shomaker, an avid golfer and a well-known community leader who gave many years of service to Carlisle and Cumberland County.

"The goal of the Shomaker Classic always has been to make the most of the fellowship of a golf tournament to leverage the fundraising potential of the community in support of a worthy cause," said June Shomaker, a member of the tournament's namesake family. "We are pleased that the tournament is supporting a worthwhile organization that is dedicated to helping individuals and families in need."