Safe Harbour's Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament returns next week

Safe Harbour held its last fundraiser, the annual Night Without a Tux gala, on Feb. 23. It ended up being one of the last fundraising events in the Carlisle area before the coronavirus-related shutdown went into effect.
Next week, the nonprofit organization gets back into the swing of things with its annual Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Carlisle Country Club.
Scott Shewell, president and CEO of Safe Harbour said there are about 22 foursomes signed up for the event, but that additional groups can be accommodated if they register before Friday at the Safe Harbour website, safeharbour.org.
For more than 20 years, the Shomaker Classic Golf Tournament has been organized to honor the memory of Monte Shomaker, an avid golfer and a well-known community leader who gave many years of service to Carlisle and Cumberland County.
"The goal of the Shomaker Classic always has been to make the most of the fellowship of a golf tournament to leverage the fundraising potential of the community in support of a worthy cause," said June Shomaker, a member of the tournament's namesake family. "We are pleased that the tournament is supporting a worthwhile organization that is dedicated to helping individuals and families in need."
This year, the pandemic has thrown a twist into the plans. The traditional buffet dinner following the tournament will be a less formal outdoors awards reception. Masks will need to be worn in the registration area. Social distancing will be in effect, and hand sanitizer and soap will be in abundance, Shewell said.
"We're doing our best to follow all the suggestions, recommendations and requirements," he said.
"The need for public safety is high on our minds as we approach this event, with care for our participants as a prominent concern," said Safe Harbour Board President, Brad Gerlach. "We are also reminded of the need to care for those in great need in our communities. That need has not diminished through the pandemic."
The fundraiser is usually held in June, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Safe Harbour was also forced to cancel its April Sip-n-Savour fundraiser, an indoor wine and craft beer tasting event.
Unlike the indoor event, Shewell said the golf tournament and October's Skeet Shoot Fundraiser are relatively easy to adjust to meet COVID-19 requirements.
"It's not difficult. It's just different," he said.
Like other nonprofits, Safe Harbour had to negotiate new demands on their work due to the fundraiser while, in some cases, seeing a drop off in donations. They've missed the income from those who might attend an event if it's interesting or convenient, but the donors who have consistently supported them have remained faithful.
"We haven't seen a dramatic drop off in those committed to support us," Shewell said.
