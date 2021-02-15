Safe Harbour plans virtual 'Night Without A Tux' on Feb. 25

Safe Harbour's annual Night Without a Tux gala has been reimagined as an online event this year.

The program begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets are $25 per person. They may be purchased at the Safe Harbour website at www.safeharbour.org/events, by emailing info@safeharbour.org or calling Safe Harbour at 717-249-2200. Tickets holders will receive a link to watch the event online. The link also will allow supporters to view the recorded event at a later time.

Safe Harbour is also giving gala attendees the opportunity to support local restaurants by purchasing meal vouchers from North Hanover Grille, Market Cross Pub or Arooga's for $15. Vouchers may be donated to Safe Harbour for residents or used by attendees.

This year's gala will feature a keynote address by Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact for Sesame Workshop. Betancourt will speak about Sesame Workshop's decision to add a character who is experiencing homelessness to their Sesame Street in Communities program.

The character, Lily, is a 7-year-old Muppet whose family comes to stay with friends on Sesame Street when they lose their apartment. Betancourt will provide insight into the creation of Lily's storyline and the response from families and providers.