Safe Harbour plans to build affordable housing development on South Spring Garden St.

Safe Harbour has announced that the nonprofit plans to build a 40-unit affordable housing development on South Spring Garden Street, facilitated through a tax credit apportioned by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority.

The project, to be known as Harbour Village, is expected to be built on five acres of the former Smith Farm parcel, adjacent to the recently constructed Carlisle United Methodist Church just outside the borough in South Middleton Township.

Safe Harbour, which provides affordable housing and homelessness assistance, received notice from the PHFA that the project has been approved for a federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit under Pennsylvania’s allotment.

Paul D. Edger, chair of the Safe Harbour’s board of directors, described the project as a “significant milestone.”

“This project addresses only a portion of the substantial need for affordable housing in Cumberland County. There are many households on waiting lists seeking affordable housing and more are being added to those lists almost daily,” Edger said in a press release.

The project is expected to cost $15 million, with nearly $11 million to be raised by the sale of the tax credits to outside equity holders, who will receive the tax breaks for 10 years, according to Safe Harbour President and CEO Scott K. Shewell.

Additional funding will come from county and federal grants, as well as a $2.15 million mortgage through the PHFA, Shewell said. Safe Harbour anticipates becoming the sole owner of the facility after 15 years.

Harbour Village is planned to have four one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units, with four units fully handicapped-accessible and one unit designed for hearing and visual needs. Units will be one or two stories with private patios or balconies, and the development will also feature a community center, playground and other amenities.

Under the conditions of the tax credit, unit rents will be based on area median income standards for Cumberland County published by the PHFA. Two units will be priced to households earning 20% or less of AMI; five units at 30% or less; 14 at 50% or less; and 19 at 60% or less.

“The need for affordable housing in Cumberland County is undeniable,” Shewell said.

Housing analyses from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, using census data, show that rent burdens for working-class households are increasing in the Cumberland-Dauphin-Perry metro region.

As of the Philadelphia Fed’s 2018 survey set, 64% of the region’s renter households that make 80% or less of the area median income were paying 30% or more of their earnings in rent, up from 61% in the 2011 data.

In Cumberland County alone, according to the 2019 Census update, 43% of households of all income levels who rent were paying 30% or more of that income in rent.

South Middleton Township supervisors approved a master plan for the Smith Farm tract last year, submitted by Integrated Development Partners of Womleysburg.

Safe Harbour operates emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Section 8 subsidized rentals at multiple locations in Carlisle.

“While this will be our first affordable housing project in the county, Safe Harbour’s goal is to develop additional affordable housing units to provide critically needed homes for those in need,” Edger said.

The organization thanked local officials and advocates, including state Sen. Mike Regan, state Reps. Torren Ecker and Barb Gleim, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Cumberland County commissioners, the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors, the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, the Partnership for Better Health, the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.

