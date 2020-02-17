Safe Harbour honors former commissioner Hertzler with Leadership Through Service Award

Retired Cumberland County Commissioner Jim Hertzler will be honored at Safe Harbour's "Night Without A Tux" fundraising gala Saturday.

Hertzler will be presented with Safe Harbour's 2020 Leadership Through Service Award. Established by the organization's board of directors, the award recognizes outstanding and dynamic leadership through service to the residents and communities of Cumberland County.

The award is presented to individuals or organizations who exhibit excellence in leadership that, by example and effort, provides programs, funding and services to support initiatives and organizations that work to improve the lives of Cumberland County residents in need of assistance.

A veteran of local government service in Cumberland County, Hertzler retired from the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners at the end of his second term in December 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Gerlach, chair of Safe Harbour’s Board of Directors, said in a news release that Hertzler's representation of Cumberland County residents "embodies the community engagement principles" the award strives to recognize.