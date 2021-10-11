 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rykoskey Bridge work nearly completed on High Street in Carlisle; no further closures expected
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured
Carlisle

Rykoskey Bridge work nearly completed on High Street in Carlisle; no further closures expected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High Street Bridge 1

Crews work on the High Street bridge in Carlisle Thursday morning. After a number of delays, no further closures will be needed to finish the remaining small items in the replacement project.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Concrete sections are moved into place at the High Street bridge, Carlisle, Friday morning.

The new bridge over LeTort Spring Run on East High Street in Carlisle is structurally complete and operating as intended as of Friday, PennDOT confirmed.

No further closures are expected on the Marine Lance Corporal Edward Rykoskey Memorial Bridge according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson, with the remaining work consisting of installing sidewalks, putting in topsoil and seeding on the surrounding ground, as well as a few other small items.

The project to replace the bridge began in spring 2019 and was expected to be completed a year ago, but delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the timeline.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 83-year-old concrete span was demolished and replaced in two halves, altering the traffic pattern on East High Street for extended periods of time.

The eastern portion of High Street averages 17,750 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT estimates.

Watch Now: Demolition work begins on High Street bridge project in Carlisle
High Street bridge replacement project in Carlisle pushed to 2019

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Declares Indigenous Peoples' Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News