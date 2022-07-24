Roundabout work to close North College, B Street intersection in Carlisle on Monday

Work on the latest roundabout in Carlisle will close the intersection of North College and B streets until nearly Christmas, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, the intersection will close Monday for the roundabout project. While work is ongoing, the intersection will be closed for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to PennDOT.

Detours will be in place, with large commercial vehicles directed to use Route 944, Route 34 and Route 11, and pedestrian and vehicular traffic directed to use C Street, Franklin Street and A Street.

PennDOT said it expects the roundabout project to be completed by Dec. 22, at which time the roundabout will open to traffic.

Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on the $6.3 million project.