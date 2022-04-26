Roundabout work continues in Carlisle as Connectivity Project construction advances

If all goes according to plan, the Carlisle Borough could have two completed roundabouts by the end of this year.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the completion of the TIGER Project is currently scheduled for late December.

The TIGER Project is named for a grant from the Federal Highway Administration that is funding it (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery). It comes as the second of the three-phase Carlisle Connectivity Project designed to redevelop the land of three vacant industrial sites in the borough: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle.

The TIGER Project includes, among other things, the installation of a three-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, the addition of a four-point roundabout at B Street and North College Street, and multiple street enhancements such as improved sidewalks and stormwater management features, the website said.

Work is ongoing at B Street (Route 74) and North College Street where a four-point roundabout will be installed, but Malarich said that full installation won’t happen for a couple of months.

"PPL still needs to relocate a utility pole and UGI needs to relocate a gas main before the contractor can work in that area,” he said.

He said the area also needs some water work and that the borough has been waiting for completion of the main piping, which has been on back order since last year and is expected to arrive in mid-June, Malarich said.

The current construction at the site involves the movement of the two utilities as well as work on rain gardens. The rain gardens are about 8 feet deep and involve a combination of piping, gravel and soil.

“Plants will be growing on the surface and the water will run off the street or sidewalk into the rain garden and then the plants can pick up water for growth,” Malarich said in March.

This project will also require road closures and Malarich said that eventually Route 74 will be detoured, although Malarich said the timing of those detours depends on the contractor and are still a few months out. Residents can find updated information on closures on the borough’s website and signs will be posted in the area when it comes time to close roads, he said.

Fairground Avenue

Malarich said the inner circle curbs, exterior curbing and sidewalks have all been poured for the roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street. Work on the ramp around the perimeter of the interior circle will likely begin soon as well, he said.

“We should be done with the majority of the concrete work for that portion of the project, hopefully by the end of this week,” he said.

Malarich said road closures will be necessary for the pavement of the area, which still has the old pavement.

He said no closures are scheduled, and the contractor will put out notices pending road closures before crews undertake that work.

Malarich expects that roads won’t close for at least the next two weeks.

Carlisle Connectivity Project

The first phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, called the Western Phase or the HOP Phase, has already been completed with the extension of A, B, C and D Streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road, according to the borough’s website. Carlisle Springs Road was also repaved and re-striped from North Hanover Street to E Street.

Malarich said in March that the project was initially supposed to be completed in October, but was delayed due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

The final phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project One, involves the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as the installation of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, West and East Penn Streets and Fairground Avenue, as well as other street improvements.

Malarich said the full connectivity project is intended to do a variety of things, including improve pedestrian safety, reduce speeding, and provide means of transportation throughout the borough.

“So the Carlisle Connectivity [Project] before it occurred, there were no roads going through the old Masland facility or the old Tire and Wheel facility,” Malarich told the Sentinel in March. “If you look at that northern portion of the borough it’s comprised of a grid system with streets going east and west and north and south in a grid pattern, and Carlisle Connectivity Project restored the grid system there which … provides a lot more options available to folks who are either walking, biking or motoring.”’

Next steps

An updated schedule on the TIGER Project from the contractor estimates the project’s completion in late December, Malarich said, adding that construction will continue through the summer.

He said work on Project One could run concurrent with the TIGER Project, although it doesn’t look like this will happen.

Project One will tentatively be advertised for construction bids this fall, Malarich said.

He said the start of construction on the Carlisle Connectivity Project’s final phase depends on these bids but that he anticipates it to begin either late this year or early next year.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

