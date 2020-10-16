Roads in Carlisle scheduled for closure Saturday and into next week

Two roads will be closed in Carlisle in the next few days.

The first block of West Louther Street will close at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sadler Health Center and remain closed until 3 p.m., according to a post on the borough's Facebook page. This closure is to allow a crane to access the roof of the health center's building. "No parking" signs will be placed in the area as well.

The borough also announced that a portion of Clay Street would be closed beginning Monday.

Clay Street will be closed from Carlisle Springs Road to Hamilton Elementary School as contractors begin work on a portion of the street as part of the borough's sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.

The road will be accessible to residents, school buses, mail and trash collection. The road will reopen every night.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

