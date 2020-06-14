Road construction, crosswalk work begins this week in Carlisle

The borough installed the existing decorative crosswalks at High and Hanover in 2011 as part of the Road Diet project. These markings have deteriorated to the point where most are not visible. Borough staff selected a through-color, polymer-modified resin system for increased longevity. Installation of the new decorative crosswalks is anticipated for mid-summer.

Pedestrian curb ramps

Replacement of pedestrian curb ramps to conform with current mobility and accessibility standards is planned to start in late June on streets targeted for resurfacing during 2020. The majority of these ramps will be replaced through a contract awarded recently by Carlisle Borough Council following a competitive bidding process. Additional ramps will be replaced by borough staff.

Traffic signal at High and Orange streets

Traffic Signal improvements at the High and Orange Street Intersection are scheduled to restart following Covid-19 related delays and is expected to be completed in early summer. The project replaces the traffic signals at this intersection to address vehicle detection obstruction issues caused by the railroad overpass. A left turn lane has been added to the northbound approach in order to improve traffic flow.

The borough plans to provide updates on these projects through its social media accounts.

