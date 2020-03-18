Rest stops on state highways to reopen Thursday

PennDOT reopens some rest stops

PennDOT is reopening some rest stops for truck parking.

Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf closed PennDOT rest areas at midnight Tuesday as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

After safety concerns over the closures were raised, PennDOT announced that 13 of its 30 rest stops in critical locations would be open for truck parking starting Thursday.

Each location will have five portable toilets, including one that is ADA-accessible, that will be cleaned once a day.

Indoor facilities will not be opened due to staff availability to keep facilities clean and properly sanitized.

These are the locations that will be reopened for truck parking:

• Interstate 79: Crawford County NB/SB;

• Interstate 79: Allegheny NB only;

• Interstate 80: Venango County EB/WB;

• Interstate 80: Centre County EB/WB;

• Interstate 80: Montour County EB/WB;

• Interstate 81: Luzerne County NB/SB;

• Interstate 81: Cumberland County NB/SB;

The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.

