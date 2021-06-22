Residents note potential issues with Carlisle's proposed changes to Bedford and East street

A group of residents attending the first in a series of public outreach meetings about potential changes to Bedford and East streets in Carlisle agreed that something needed to be done about people speeding on the one-way streets, but they saw potential complications with the borough’s proposed solution.
The borough has proposed reducing the number of travel lanes from two to one, providing a dedicated on-street bicycle lane and changing on-street parking from parallel parking to angled, back-in parking where possible.
This would be the only instance of reverse-angle back-in parking in the county, borough engineer Mark Malarich said.
Malarich said the borough could make structural changes to the streets, but that can get expensive. Instead, the suggested changes would come in at a lower cost because it only involves painting new lines.
Bedford and East streets are two of only three streets in the borough that have two lanes moving in one direction following the “road diet” back in 2011. The other, Allen Road between Ritner Highway and the borough line, is a PennDOT-owned roadway that sees 16,000 trips per day as compared to the 3,000 trips per day on North East Street and 2,600 trips per day on North Bedford Street.
Malarich said the borough seeks feedback on its ideas from residents who live and work in the area.
“One of the goals of traffic calming is to incorporate the preferences of the neighborhood. If you get any message at all from tonight, this isn’t the borough telling you what we’re going to do. This is really the borough coming up with some ideas and looking for some feedback,” he said.
Residents suggested that dropping the street from two lanes to one would cause traffic to back up at the intersections, and particularly at the traffic lights. There were also concerns about the safety of backing into the parking stalls, particularly where North Bedford Street takes a slight curve at Kerrs Avenue.
Malarich said the borough is looking at options to make that intersection safer including potential for a stop sign or some way to divert traffic to the west side of the street in that area.
The most egregious speeders will likely not be affected by changing the width of the street. Several residents said motorcyclists circle the two streets repeatedly almost every evening, traveling at high rates of speed in often reckless manners with one driver recently popping a wheelie from the intersection of Bedford Street and North Hanover Street to Penn Street.
Armstrong said she would pass the message along to the police, prompting several residents to offer driveways in which police could park to enforce the speed limits.
Residents also cited logistical issues with the plan. With the lanes dropping from two to one, traffic could be tied up behind trucks making deliveries to homes along the street. Plus, there’s a longer walk and potential damage to cars as trash removal would have to negotiate the length of the angled parking spaces.
In a similar vein, residents said snow removal would present a problem. In the parallel parking set up, they put snow in front of or behind the car. That won’t work in angled parking where they will also have to clear longer areas beside the car and have limited places to put the snow.
A number of residents suggested that speed bumps would solve the speeding issue without creating new problems.
The borough has been conducting a survey on the proposed changes. Sixty-six responses have been received so far, and 45.5% of those responses are from people who drive through the area. The remaining respondents live on East Street or Bedford Street or live within two blocks of those streets.
Armstrong encouraged people to fill out the survey online at carlislepa.org/engage. She said the borough will also distribute paper surveys to homes along the two streets and possibly hang notices on doors to encourage people to complete the survey.
The borough will hold another public meeting after the survey closes in July to review the findings with residents.
