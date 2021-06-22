Residents note potential issues with Carlisle's proposed changes to Bedford and East street

“One of the goals of traffic calming is to incorporate the preferences of the neighborhood. If you get any message at all from tonight, this isn’t the borough telling you what we’re going to do. This is really the borough coming up with some ideas and looking for some feedback,” he said.

Residents suggested that dropping the street from two lanes to one would cause traffic to back up at the intersections, and particularly at the traffic lights. There were also concerns about the safety of backing into the parking stalls, particularly where North Bedford Street takes a slight curve at Kerrs Avenue.

Malarich said the borough is looking at options to make that intersection safer including potential for a stop sign or some way to divert traffic to the west side of the street in that area.

The most egregious speeders will likely not be affected by changing the width of the street. Several residents said motorcyclists circle the two streets repeatedly almost every evening, traveling at high rates of speed in often reckless manners with one driver recently popping a wheelie from the intersection of Bedford Street and North Hanover Street to Penn Street.

Armstrong said she would pass the message along to the police, prompting several residents to offer driveways in which police could park to enforce the speed limits.