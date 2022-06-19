Residents celebrate Juneteenth in Carlisle, remember those lost to violence

Sounds of a pickup basketball game and children on a playground typical of a late-spring mid-afternoon stayed to the edges of Memorial Park Saturday.

At the center, in front of Hope Station, a silence settled over those gathered for the annual Juneteenth celebration as one name after another were read.

Each of those names represented a person who was killed by vigilantes or by police because of the color of their skin, said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station.

The moment of remembrance amid celebration is at the heart of the Juneteenth celebration.

Perry said it’s the 27th year for the local celebration that originally started with Carlisle resident William Palmer, long before Hope Station existed.

“We have been celebrating before people knew what it was. Before it became a national holiday, we started celebrating it,” she said.

This year’s celebration kicked off with a recording of “Life Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black national anthem, and included both planned and spontaneous dance routines as the DJ played.

Nonprofit organizations set up tables throughout the park to give visitors a chance to learn more about services beyond those offered by Hope Station. The event also supported Black-owned businesses, which were invited to set up displays.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the slaves in Texas learned that they were freed.

“This is a celebration for Black people, plain and simple. We were enslaved and, for two years, the slaves in Texas did not know that they were no longer slaves,” Perry said. “It’s a very specific thing.”

Tucked within the celebration is a remembrance of what has happened in the past and what still needs to be done.

“This is a reminder of how far we’ve come since 1865, but also how far we have to go to make sure everyone has the fullest opportunity in America,” Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said.

Jan Arminio, co-chair of the Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network, said there is evidence of white supremacy and, specifically, the presence of the Proud Boys here in Carlisle. The network responds to incidents of harassment based on race, gender and religion and came to the festival to let people know there is a group they can contact not only for support but also for assistance with filing reports with agencies, such as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Council.

“The other thing we’re trying to promote is: Love really is stronger than hate. There is kindness in community,” she said.

As the festival, which ran from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, drew to a close, Tawanda Hunter Stallworth, co-chair of Carlisle Borough’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, called the crowd’s attention to the list of names she, Perry, Shultz and Councilman Joel Hicks were preparing to read. In doing so, she was unapologetic about the time it would take to read several pages of names.

“We’re keeping those names fresh. We’re keeping those names as a reminder what we’ve been through in this country,” she said. “We’ve all seen too much.”

She also called attention to the laminated posters hanging from the fence surrounding Lincoln Cemetery. The posters, provided by Floyd Stokes, featured the name, photo and birth and death dates for a person killed, as well as the location and a description of the circumstances surrounding their death.

“As we are celebrating today, chances are there are more victims today, yesterday, just since the names were printed up,” Perry said.

People do have the power to change things, she added, but it takes education and standing up for each other.

“Say their names. Often. Loud. Stand up. Fight with us,” Perry said.

