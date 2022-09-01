Rental inspection program goes live in Carlisle

Carlisle Borough officially launched its rental inspection program Thursday, the culmination of a multiyear debate and process.

The program requires owners of rental units to register their properties online with the borough within the first five months and then apply for an inspection. Inspections must be completed within the first eight months from the Sept. 1 start date.

Property registration is free and available online at carlislepa.org/rental. Upon registration confirmation, rental unit owners then have a 90-day window to apply for inspection.

“Borough staff will work with applicants to schedule an inspection,” said Jared Woolston, director of sustainable community and economic planning for the borough. “Borough code officials will rely on property owners and their staff to provide proper notice to tenants so access to rental units is granted when an inspection is scheduled.”

If owners wish to have their properties examined by an outside inspector, they may do so, but the borough must deem that inspector qualified. The Official Rental Dwelling Unit Inspection Form is also available online.

Woolston said the borough adopted a “reasonable fee schedule” for inspections, licenses and missed inspections. The residential rental dwelling unit inspection fee is $75 per unit and each residential rental dwelling unit license fee is $50. The ordnance also calls for a $35 fee will be charged to owners when a borough code official “arrives at the scheduled time for an inspection and is not granted access by the occupant, owner or property manager.”

The ordinance also lists inspection requirements, including items such as doors, unsafe building or equipment, hand and guardrails, plumbing fixtures and smoke detectors.

Once the initial inspection has been completed, properties will be placed on a three-year inspection cycle that can be extended to five years if no violations occur during that period. On a five-year cycle, properties may receive no more than four violations or they will revert back to a three-year cycle. Property owners who receive four violations on a three-year schedule may be inspected on a two-year cycle.

Woolston said units that revert to a three-year cycle can return to being inspected every five years if no violations occur during that time.

The process

The creation of the rental inspection program required an amendment to the borough’s original rental housing ordinance, a process that took several years.

Council first expressed desire for the program during its 2018 and 2020 biennial goal planning sessions.

“The program is designed to ensure safe and healthy housing, preserve housing stock, protect vulnerable tenants, and maintain neighborhood property values,” the website said.

“Borough code officials respond to property maintenance code complaints and inspect emergency situations like apartment fires after the fact,” Woolston said. “That response is a critical public service, but it can cause stress and uncertainty for property owners and renters. The ordinance establishes a quality standard for Carlisle’s rental housing stock and a straightforward process for the borough to proactively work with landlords and tenants to address basic maintenance issues before rental properties become unsafe.”

During public meetings in 2019 and the start of 2020, the borough listed to feedback from property owners, tenants and others who would be impacted by the rental housing ordinance revision, feedback that borough officials said went into the revised ordinance.

The council was set to vote on the ordinance in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the process, placing the ordinance on pause until further in-person feedback could be provided. Council resumed discussing the issue in October.

“Some members of the public have expressed concerns about costs to participate in the rental housing program and the scope of rental inspections,” Woolston said.

A Sentinel article from October highlighted property owner Joseph Nunez who said landlords were still “hurting from the rent moratorium” that was in place at the time. In the article, Mayor Sean Shultz, who was the deputy mayor at the time, said that for compliant property owners on five-year cycles, the cost of inspections would be about $2.08 per month for each rental unit.

Woolston said other local municipalities have adopted rental inspection and licensing ordinances, including Camp Hill and Harrisburg. A November Sentinel article said East Pennsboro Township also features a similar ordinance.