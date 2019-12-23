Remembering a community leader: For many, 'Jimmie George was Carlisle'

“Jimmie George was Carlisle.”
Rick Rovegno, a Carlisle businessman, put those words to what many in town thought when they learned that George died Wednesday at the age of 89.
Known to most as the owner of Georges' Flowers, his obituary read, “He died doing what he loved: driving a Georges’ Flower van to join a friend for coffee and make a delivery on the way back to the Flower Shop.”
George seemed to be everywhere in Carlisle, involved in both small and large projects over the years. By the early 1950s, his name started popping up on the pages of what was then known as The Evening Sentinel as he served on various committees or fundraisers and made donations around town.
Local government
George worked with or was a member of Carlisle Kiwanis Club, United Way, Jaycees, Project 61, Carlisle Borough Council, Cumberland County Redevelopment Authority, Safe Harbour, Letort Regional Authority, Carlisle Opportunity Homes, Tressler Lutheran Services and St. Paul Lutheran Church, according to his obituary.
“His volunteer spirit and dedication to our organization not only provided affordable housing and homeownership opportunities to hundreds of families, but devoted years of service to revitalize and improve sustainable community development projects,” wrote Peg Bower, finance director at the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
George was a member of the board of directors for both the Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority starting in 1975, serving as chairman of the redevelopment board and vice-chairman of the housing board for many years.
He had a hand in some of the more high-profile projects accomplished by the authorities over the last few decades, including Comfort Suites, One West Penn, Two West Penn, the renovation of the Molly Pitcher Hotel and many others, Bower said.
“His commitment to helping our county’s residents will forever be part of the footprint of Cumberland County,” she wrote in an email to The Sentinel.
George was elected to the Carlisle Borough Council in 1971 and served one term, but his work to improve the borough extended beyond borough hall.
“Jimmie George's greatest legacy has to be, without a doubt, his passion for affordable housing and improving Carlisle's housing stock,” said Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott.
Scott said that, as a co-founder of Carlisle Housing Opportunities Corporation, George, along with Albert Thompson and Daniel and Ola Jones, ushered in programs like the Pride of Carlisle initiative.
Pride of Carlisle, which eventually became known as Pitt Street Pride, introduced the concept of home ownership as a tool to turn around what was beginning to be perceived as a troubled neighborhood in the borough back in the 1990s, Scott said.
“To this day, the Pride Projects remain the gold standard of successful home ownership program around the Commonwealth and we have Jimmie George to thank for it,” he said.
On a more personal note, Rovegno, a former county commission, said George was a mentor in community activities, in government and in his role as a self-employed businessman. He said he would “greatly miss” the opportunity to seek George’s perspective on different matters.
“Whether people a generation from now realize it or not, he will still have an impact,” Rovegno said.
Community service
While he served on borough council and on boards and authorities associated with the borough or county government, George also played an active role in a number of community organizations.
Making sure borough residents had decent housing — or any housing at all — was an important part of his work.
George served as the first chairman of the Safe Harbour board of directors when the nonprofit organization began in February 1986. He held the position for six years to give the organization a solid foundation in its early years. In 2007, he served as the co-chair of Safe Harbour’s capital campaign.
“Without Jimmie, there would be no Safe Harbour for homeless individuals and families,” said Scott Shewell, executive director of Safe Harbour.
The organization honored George with its Leadership Through Service Award.
“Jimmie’s community initiatives in Carlisle were predicated upon his belief that good citizens enhanced their community by supporting individuals and organizations that work to advance our society,” Shewell said. “Jimmie always gave selflessly of his time and talent to assist and enhance community organizations and groups.”
“I think Jimmie was one of the greatest men of his generation, not just in Carlisle or in Pennsylvania, but in the United States as a whole,” said Pat LaMarche, an advocate for the homeless who lives in Carlisle.
At a time when advocates struggled to draw attention to the issue, George understood the scourge of homelessness and joined his sister, Nancy, and others to create a shelter to house women and children.
“I interviewed Jimmie about this back in 2011, he told me stories of their work but took no credit for himself — even though every other person I spoke with said it was his leadership that created the movement. A humble man of action — in a time of what-about-me-ism. A true hero and role model,” LaMarche wrote in an email.
George joined the Carlisle Kiwanis Club in 1954 and followed in the footsteps of his father, J. Duff George, when he became the club’s president in 1962, said Barrie Ann George, no relation, secretary of the club.
One of the legacies of the George family is LeTort Park. The family acquired the park, which the Kiwanis renovated and maintained. This year, the club hopes to continue that tradition by renovating the Fort LeTort playground.
“None of that would be possible without the commitment of Jimmie and his family. Our club is richer for having him as a member for the past 65 years,” Barrie Ann George said.
The online guestbook accompanying George’s obituary drew memories from locals and from those who once lived in Carlisle but now live as far away as Arizona, Tennessee and North Carolina. More than one shared stories of the small ways George touched their lives, which only proves what LaMarche thought about the loss.
“I'm very sorry to hear of his light leaving this world, she said. “The world needs more Jimmy Georges, only now it has fewer.”