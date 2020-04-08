Recycling bins to be delivered to Carlisle residents this month

Carlisle residents will start to see the delivery of new recycling containers this month.
Properties that fall under the borough's "pay as you throw" program will receive one of two styles of recycling bins.
The majority of single-family residential properties will receive a 35-gallon, wheeled toter with lid. Properties that have no rear yard access or limited storage options such as townhomes, condominiums or row homes will receive an 18-gallon recycling bin with a hinged lid.
Recycling containers were topics of discussion in 2019 during the borough’s solicitation for trash and recycling services for 2020-2022.
The new recycling containers were chosen in response to observations and complaints received throughout the years. High volume recyclers have often requested larger recycling bins.
Another common request has been for recycling containers that have lids in order to prevent recyclables from being scattered about the streets, sidewalks and properties; and, illegal disposal of passerby litter or waste.
Responsibility for delivery of recycling containers was initially envisioned to be shared between the hauler and borough. However, the borough will deliver all containers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential further delay by the hauler.
Borough employees will be responsible for placing the recycling containers curbside at each designated property listed as a current pay-as-you-throw program participant.
Once residents receive their new recycling container, recycling may only be placed curbside for collection in that bin or toter. No other bin or receptacle may be used for disposal of recyclables under the borough's new contract terms with Waste Connections.
The borough encourages residents to repurpose their old recycling bin by using them for storage or a creative project, such as a backyard planter. Those wishing to recycle the bin may do so by placing it at the curb and writing on the bin: “Waste Connections - please take bin”. The bins are #2 recyclable material so Waste Connections will recycle accordingly.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!