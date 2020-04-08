Recycling bins to be delivered to Carlisle residents this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle residents will start to see the delivery of new recycling containers this month.

Properties that fall under the borough's "pay as you throw" program will receive one of two styles of recycling bins.

The majority of single-family residential properties will receive a 35-gallon, wheeled toter with lid. Properties that have no rear yard access or limited storage options such as townhomes, condominiums or row homes will receive an 18-gallon recycling bin with a hinged lid.

Recycling containers were topics of discussion in 2019 during the borough’s solicitation for trash and recycling services for 2020-2022.

The new recycling containers were chosen in response to observations and complaints received throughout the years. High volume recyclers have often requested larger recycling bins.

Another common request has been for recycling containers that have lids in order to prevent recyclables from being scattered about the streets, sidewalks and properties; and, illegal disposal of passerby litter or waste.