5 Questions: Invisible People founder to speak at Safe Harbour gala Saturday

With a $45 start-up budget and a camera, Mark Horvath set out to change the way people see the homeless by telling their stories on social media.
The result was Invisible People, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public about homelessness through storytelling, news and advocacy.
This weekend, Horvath will share his story at Safe Harbour's annual Night Without A Tux. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Carlisle Country Club.
The event features dinner, a silent auction and music by Jazz Me. Tickets are $75 per person and are available by contacting Safe Harbour at their website www.safeharbour.org, by email at info@safeharbour.org or by phone at 717-249-2200.
Q. What inspired you to start Invisible People?
A. I would love to tell you that I was trying to change the world, but the real truth is I needed purpose. After a great career in television, I ended up homeless on Hollywood Boulevard. I rebuilt my life back to a new house and cushy marketing job, but in 2008, the economy crashed, and I lost everything again except for my sobriety.
After an extended period of unemployment, I grabbed a camera and started interviewing homeless people to give myself a reason to get up in the morning. Fast forward 10 years, Invisible People is the only education-based nonprofit working to end homelessness. We reach millions of people every week. Besides the innovative storytelling that we are known for, we now have an online portal for young adults to learn about homelessness. We post original news content on homelessness daily, often written by homeless and formerly homeless writers, and we have an advocacy platform for people to contact their state and federal legislators.
Q. The stories you share on the website are so honest and personal. Why do you think the people you interview are so willing to speak about their situations?
A. The number one thing we can give to another person is our positive attention. Everyone has a story, but for people who are experiencing homelessness, they are viewed by society as an "other," a less than human. Asking someone to tell their story can be life-changing for both the homeless person and the viewer.
Q. How does sharing the stories help to advance the cause of ending homelessness?
A. There is a direct correlation between what the general public perceives about homelessness and how it affects policy change. Most people blame homelessness on the person experiencing it, instead of the increasing shortage of affordable housing, lack of employment, a living wage, or the countless reasons that put a person at risk. This lack of understanding creates a dangerous cycle of misperception that leads to the inability to effectively address the root causes of homelessness.
Invisible People humanizes homelessness by giving a voice to people living on the streets and making their stories impossible to ignore. At the same time, we strive to educate communities about the systemic issues that contribute to the problem. We appeal to the audience's hearts and minds with our groundbreaking educational content that reaches more than a billion people across the globe.
Q. What can people in Carlisle do to help the homeless population here?
A. Educate yourself and those around you on homelessness. Americans hold on to a lot of harmful beliefs that have been reinforced for decades. It's important that we all learn about homelessness and the real solutions to end it.
Fight for more affordable housing. Rents have increased 75% in the last five years while wages have been stagnant. I live in a small town in upstate New York. There are no jobs, yet the college is driving up rents. The affordable housing crisis is not just a big city problem.
Support your local homeless services that are working to end homelessness.
Q. Would you be willing to share one of the more challenging stories you came across?
A. People are different, we all have different life experiences, and the causes of homelessness can often be complex. I cannot say one story is more challenging than another. What I can say is the one constant I've seen from Anchorage to Tampa is the insane amount of times that homeless people ask for help and get turned away. After a while, homeless people give up trying. It's called learned helplessness. No one wants to be homeless. After trying to get help but hitting wall after wall, people adapt to live on the streets. It's very sad. We need to do better at preventing homelessness in the first place, but if an individual or family ends up without adequate housing, we need to get them off the streets into housing as quickly as possible.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.