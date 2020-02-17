5 Questions: Invisible People founder to speak at Safe Harbour gala Saturday

A. People are different, we all have different life experiences, and the causes of homelessness can often be complex. I cannot say one story is more challenging than another. What I can say is the one constant I've seen from Anchorage to Tampa is the insane amount of times that homeless people ask for help and get turned away. After a while, homeless people give up trying. It's called learned helplessness. No one wants to be homeless. After trying to get help but hitting wall after wall, people adapt to live on the streets. It's very sad. We need to do better at preventing homelessness in the first place, but if an individual or family ends up without adequate housing, we need to get them off the streets into housing as quickly as possible.