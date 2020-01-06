As artistic director at Players on High at Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, Ashley Shade has participated in all aspects of professional theater. She's trained in film, stage, musical theater, stage combat, voice, movement and in the Sanford Meisner Technique of Acting.
Now, she's added playwright to that list.
Shade wrote "Catch," a play featuring a high school student, a school principal, a gun and a conversation about bullying, harassment, school policies, teachers, students and tough questions that have no definite answers.
The show was recently performed by Cumberland Valley High School students with potential for more students to see or participate in the show through the theater's new educational outreach initiative.
Shade and Nick Wilson, 12th grade principal at Cumberland Valley, talked about bringing the show to the stage and the message it sends to students.
Q. What inspired you to write a play about preventing bullying?
A. Shade: "Catch" was written for two very distinct reasons. The first concerns communication, and the second involves the modern student and how they experience their world. Growing up with a therapist as a mother, and both my mother and father working in the public school system, I was exposed to the difficulty in different groups within schools communicating effectively - parents, students, teachers, administrators.
Often times, bullying prevention material focuses on being kind, and doing it in a way that comes off as "preachy." I wanted to makes sure that "Catch" spoke to the modern student as they see the world, not a watered down version, not a version to which they are immediately desensitized. The language, verbiage and content reflects on an honest portrayal of a struggling student visiting a principal with a very real problem.
Things change rapidly for students, especially in the world of technology. This is why it was very important to voice the student and the principal in such a way that the audience could see the struggles that both sides deal with regularly. Instead of telling students to be good to each other, I wanted to show them what it looks like when both parties are met with situations that don't have a clear fix or answer. Kindness and bullying prevention must come from a place of understanding, and this play is meant to be a big question that students can then take back to the classroom and discuss on an even playing field with their peers and faculty.
J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" is represented in the play, which is the literary work that loosely inspired the main character's thought processes. How we communicate, and voicing multiple types of students in one character were the main goals of this play, because it's the root of where the problem stems within our schools. This show has been edited and worked on very closely with actor and clinical social worker Gary McDaniel in order to speak appropriately for the demographic involved.
You have free articles remaining.
Q. How did the connection with Cumberland Valley School District come about?
A. Wilson: Doris Hagemann, Cumberland Valley’s director of student services, invited principals to attend a reading of "Catch" at the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center. High School Associate Principal Rob Martin and I attended the reading in February and immediately began brainstorming how we could bring "Catch" to our students at CVHS. With the help of some CRPAC board members, Board President Esch McCombie and Ashley, we were able to secure sponsorships from Sun Motors, E.K. Weitzel and Rick and Karen Rovegno. Ashley wanted to bring "Catch" to a high school in the area and, for the first time, use students as actors. We held auditions for the role of Carter and Jessie, and the rest is history.
Shade: CVHS was generous to give us rehearsal space, and we rehearsed for over a month before the public and school performances. Casper Borowitz (Carter Thomas), Lee Merriman (professional actor playing Principal Tuckman) and Maggie Shaver Wilson (Jesse Andrews) worked incredibly hard and did an outstanding job. I couldn't have asked for better actors.
Q. What was the response to the play?
A. Wilson: We held a public showing of "Catch" the evening before our ninth graders saw the play. Based on feedback received, it seems that parents and students from the community were quite impressed with the message. Dr. [David] Christopher, our superintendent, also attended and was supportive of our students and the message that "Catch" shares. We’ve never had a play like "Catch" at CVHS before. The play was performed on the performing arts center stage in the "round" (audience on all four sides of the play) and allowed our ninth graders to get a close-up experience of Carter, a student dealing with a number of issues that can creep into a teenager’s high school experience. When seating is only three rows deep and students can hear the thoughts and see the feelings of a character, it hits them where they haven’t been hit before. There aren’t any posters or anti-bullying slogans that convey the message that "Catch" conveys to students going through similar experiences as those of Carter. From the effects of social media to family life, "Catch" elicited so many emotions for viewers. Our counselors worked in the following days to help our students process and work through some of the feelings "Catch" brought to them. The show did exactly what it should have done.
Q. Where does the play go from here?
A. Shade: We are currently sending out educational packets and sample curriculum to surrounding schools, and schools outside the state have requested our materials. "Catch" premiered at the 2014 international conference for the International Bullying Prevention Association. Since then, it has been performed at numerous high schools, and was the selected keynote performance at the 2016 West Virginia State Thespian Competition at West Virginia University. Anyone interested in bringing the show and educational components to their school, should email catchtheplay@gmail.com. This project is currently being co-produced by Ashley Shade and the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center.
Q. In the end, what do you want audiences to take away from the productions?
A. Shade: "Catch" was written as a question, a tool, in which students/teachers/administration/parents watch and consider. It asks many questions that do not have answers and reminds us it's OK for everyone involved to admit we don't always the best way to do something. The audience gets to explore what it is like for a tired, newly resigned principal, as well as a day in the life of an anxiety-riddled student who is struggling at school and at home. What happens if we ask these tough questions? What can we discover as a team if we take away our societal roles, and step back to listen to each other? The performance of the play is also paired with an educational packet with a specialized curriculum, talk-back questions and workshops to help guide the post-show conversation.