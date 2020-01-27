5 Questions: Carlisle officer finishes FBI training

A. Oh yes, I earned my yellow brick. Although the FBI National Academy was started back in 1935, the tradition of awarding a yellow brick is relatively new. The “yellow brick road” is a 6-mile cross country course with numerous obstacles laid out through the woods of the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. It has served as a Marine Corps challenge course for several generations and the Marines graciously allow the FBI to make use of it for a similar purpose. One of the FBI Academy tenets is physical fitness, so the course has become the final physical challenge for programs like the FBI National Academy. In the late 1980s, the FBI started the tradition of handing out a yellow brick to cadets who successfully complete the physically demanding course. However, the yellow brick has come to signify completion of the entire mentally, physically, and sometimes emotionally demanding FBI National Academy program.