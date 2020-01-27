5 Questions: Carlisle officer finishes FBI training

For 10 weeks this fall, Sgt. David Miller of the Carlisle Police Department worked through the intense training program that is the FBI National Academy.
“I went with the mindset of trying to get 100% out of everything,” he told the Carlisle Borough Council at its meeting earlier this month.
According to its website, the academy is “a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.”
Coursework at the academy includes intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.
Miller completed the academy in December.
“The years I spent dreaming of it were not lost because I think I got everything out of it and more that I hoped for,” he said.
Q. Only 1% of officers nationwide are accepted for the academy, so would you tell us about the application process?
A. The process began with a nine-page online application submitted to the regional FBI Field Office which, in our case, is Philadelphia. As an applicant moves through each step of the process, there are more recommendations, resume, reference, background investigation and commitment letters to be completed. There are specific staff members at each field office who have responsibility for overseeing the applicants and the extensive follow-up paperwork. Each FBI Field Office, including the overseas offices, are allotted only a certain number of candidates per National Academy session. FBI staff begin a selection process to determine who they feel is qualified and would effectively participate in the program. They are also looking for those individuals who would be most likely to take the education from the National Academy and contribute toward professionalism in their area of law enforcement.
Q. What does a typical day at the academy look like?
You have free articles remaining.
A. With the design of the schedule, there was certainly no typical day. A typical week, however, would include about 30 hours of classroom setting comprised of both lecture and facilitated discussion. There would also be approximately 5 to 7 hours of organized physical fitness training. This would include both activities within smaller sections and the larger “challenges” when the entire session would participate or compete against each other.
Throughout a week there would often be at least two times when the entire session would meet in a large auditorium for debriefs of large-scale incidents or any other type of valuable training for the group as a whole. Many weeks would include a “field trip” to locations such as the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Holocaust Museum, Marine Corps Museum, etc., during which we would have the opportunity to gain enrichment through both exhibits and instructor lecture.
There were several evening presentations held on a variety of topics such as race relations, incident command, active assailant response, etc. Finally, most weekends included some type of cadet-organized trip such as New York City, Philadelphia, the White House, museums, area battlefields, etc. It should be noted that all of the typical weekly activities mentioned above were focused on improving leadership skills within the law enforcement professional, their home organization, and their community.
On more of the just-for-fun side, there were a few large evening activities such as International Night, when all of our 35 international students set up booths to showcase things unique to their country.
Q. What was the most challenging aspect of the 11-week program?
A. The FBI National Academy program is accredited through the University of Virginia so the academics were conducted at the undergraduate and graduate level depending on the cadet’s individual classes. They carried the course load of a 17-credit hour, condensed semester at the University of Virginia so the reading, research and speaking projects had that respective intensity. Most of us have taken numerous courses throughout our careers but have been out of practice with college classes for many years, so jumping into course work with that intensity was a little challenging.
Q. How will you be able to integrate what you’ve learned at the academy with the operations of the Carlisle Police Department?
A. Again, every aspect of the FBI National Academy program was about leadership. I can clearly see how it equipped me with an abundance of ideas and new professional contacts to tackle any existing challenges or future challenges we might face as an agency. Leadership dynamics, executive decision-making, officer health/wellness, community partnerships, communications, officer/citizen interactions, etc., are not new or enigmatic but still somehow don’t get effectively addressed. The structure of the FBI National Academy challenges each cadet to integrate best practices from lessons learned into themselves and their agencies to generate more effective policing and relationships in their area.
Q. Did you earn your yellow brick?
A. Oh yes, I earned my yellow brick. Although the FBI National Academy was started back in 1935, the tradition of awarding a yellow brick is relatively new. The “yellow brick road” is a 6-mile cross country course with numerous obstacles laid out through the woods of the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. It has served as a Marine Corps challenge course for several generations and the Marines graciously allow the FBI to make use of it for a similar purpose. One of the FBI Academy tenets is physical fitness, so the course has become the final physical challenge for programs like the FBI National Academy. In the late 1980s, the FBI started the tradition of handing out a yellow brick to cadets who successfully complete the physically demanding course. However, the yellow brick has come to signify completion of the entire mentally, physically, and sometimes emotionally demanding FBI National Academy program.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.