In August 2017, a fire ripped through a barn at Goshen Historic Track in New York, destroying stables and the blacksmith shop. The track, known as the oldest harness racing track in the country, vowed to rebuild.
This past September, the track held a ribbon cutting on a new barn that has a Carlisle connection.
Hanover Shoe Farms in Hanover contributed to the construction of a new blacksmith shop at the track in recognition of three generations of the Bosler family who served at Hanover Shoe Farms.
A plaque at Goshen honors Robert L. Bosler Sr., Robert L. Bosler Jr. and Robert M. Bosler.
Robert L. Bosler Jr., 81, still lives on Pitt Street in Carlisle and recently talked about a life among horses and receiving the honor from Hanover Shoe Farms.
Q. How did your family come to be taking care of horses?
A. Bosler’s family history with horses goes back generations. In his wallet he carries a World War I era photo of his father, a member of the last mounted cavalry troop at the armory in Carlisle. A book of photos chronicles his family’s work at Hanover Shoe Farms and the harness races they participated in at various fairs and at the old Hollyhurst track on Zion Road near Mount Holly Springs.
“We raced horses at the Carlisle Fairgrounds until they closed,” Bosler said.
It’s a walk through time tinged with sadness.
“I lost my boy at an early age, only 38 years old,” he said.
Bosler knew how to shoe a horse by the time he was 14 years old and was the last one to own a pony within town limits.
He started working at Hanover Shoe Farms when he was 21 years old. He hasn’t been active for the past decade or so, but still visits.
Q. What did you do at Hanover Shoe Farms?
A. “When we first started out, we were called blacksmiths. Then, when my dad finished his career by going over to Hanover Shoe Farms, they started calling us farriers. We had to file our income taxes under farriers,” Bosler said.
A farrier trims the horse’s feet, puts shoes on, makes shoes, basically the same thing a blacksmith would do, but the Boslers didn’t work with heavy steel.
It’s careful work. The farrier only has a small area of the foot into which they can drive the nail. If the nail is cut straight in, it can make the horse lame, he said.
When he first started at Hanover in the 1950s, he would get $1 to trim a horse. By the time he retired, the pay rate had risen to $11. Today’s prices would be closer to $30.
“To shoe a horse, $35 back in my day. Now, they’re talking a hundred to a hundred and a half,” he said.
Q. What is one of the most memorable experiences you had?
A. Bosler remembers being “in a wreck” at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The horse made a misstep and went down, throwing Bosler airborne several feet. He landed on his shoulder and “tore everything off.” The impact cracked the helmet he wore, and he remembers a horse running right past his ears.
At the time, it wasn’t frightening because Bosler was so busy trying to cover up so he wouldn’t get hit again.
While Bosler was being taken care of by medics, his horse was being treated by veterinarians. The horse had broken its back.
“They took me to the hospital. When I came back, they had already put him to sleep. Of course, I cried for hours,” he said.
Q. You don’t see harness racing as often as you used to. What happened and where can you go to see it?
A. “At one time, people really went to the fairs to see the horses. Now, they want to go where it’s gambling. In other words, you don’t get the people that’s come in to see the horses any more. They’d rather bet on the horses,” he said.
Bosler said there are fair tracks in about 10-12 places in Pennsylvania, including York and Gratz.
Q. What did you think when you heard about the honor?
A. Bosler said he had a call from Hanover Shoe Farms in which they asked him if he would allow them to put his name on the plaque to be installed at the blacksmith shop at Goshen Historic Track in honor of his lifetime service to the farms.
Bosler responded that it would be “a big honor,” and reminded them that both his father worked there as well. His father was a blacksmith in the 1940s and his son worked there until his death.
“When he passed away, the whole farm closed down and come over to see him,” Bosler said.
A representative from Hanover Shoe Farms called back a few days later and said they would put all three names on the plaque.