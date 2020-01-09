The public hearing for a potential liquor license at the former Masland/IAC site has been postponed.
A new date for the hearing has not been determined. The hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday evening.
Marcello's sought the hearing as part of the process for obtaining an economic development liquor license for the restaurant planned as part of the development of the former industrial site. The restaurant will be located near the intersection of A Street and Carlisle Springs Road.
A similar request was slated for a hearing in 2017 when Carlisle Auto Industries asked the council to consider a resolution in support of its application for an economic development license at the site that would be used at the future Marcello’s. They withdrew the request, saying they were not prepared to move forward at the time and that it would be brought up when they were ready.