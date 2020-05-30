× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On a day that protests in Harrisburg resulted in a city in lockdown and the closure of bridges to the West Shore over the Susquehanna River, a smaller group gathered peacefully Saturday on the Square in Carlisle to protest in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air.

About 100 people lined both sides of West High Street in Carlisle Saturday holding signs and calling out slogans like “I can’t breathe” or “Black lives matter.”

Most of the people in the cars passing by glanced at the protesters. Many honked their horns or raised fists out windows or sunroofs in solidarity with their message. Only on a few occasions did protesters and drivers or passengers in cars seem to come to a confrontation.

The police were not visible at the protest.

Protest organizer Amber Ivy, from the Carlisle area, said some police officers did drive by who were supportive while other people “rolled their windows up and ignored” them.

The protest came together through an event Ivy created on Facebook. Calling the video of Floyd’s death “a modern-day lynching that we all witnessed,” Ivy said it was important to speak up to raise awareness and to speak up now before similar incidents come to Carlisle.

“We have to speak out now. We can’t keep putting it off,” she said.

Ivy said she was surprised at how many turned out for the protest and said there may be additional protests in the coming days.

“I think the more people that come out and help contribute to that definitely speaks volumes. I think we need more people out here,” she said. “It will directly affect our youth if we don’t speak out now.”

“It’s time for the entire nation to address this. Every city. Every small town. Every borough. It doesn’t matter where you are. Every single state, every city needs to address this,” said protester Sarah Scheffler. “It’s systemic in our society and it needs to not be.”

Scheffler held a sign listing the names of black people who have been killed by the police, noting that they were only about a quarter of the ones that made it into news articles.

“Imagine, if these all made it to the media, how many are not?” she asked.

Scheffler said she knows she doesn’t have to worry about interactions with police or give her children the talk black parents go through about how to comply with the police, yet finds it frustrating and heartbreaking that the talk is a reality for others.

Choking back tears, Scheffler said, “I’ve always been a believer in justice and racial equality. It just upsets me for other people … for people, even children, to just be targeted for the color of their skin.”

Nhymir Butler’s sign asked a question no doubt on the minds of many, “Why is this still a problem?”

Butler said he doesn’t understand other people and they’re point of view when they’re racist, but he thinks he knows why racist attitudes persist.

“I think the problem is that racist people will continue their teachings,” he said. “I don’t think they’re born racist. I think what happens is the thought is instilled in your head.”

As a white woman, Sara Markowitz said she was drawn to the protest because it’s important for white people to become allies to those fighting against racism without drawing attention away from the voices of black people who have been in the trenches for a long time.

“People of color have been fighting these battles for a lot longer,” she said. “It’s time for white people to realize that white people created white supremacy.”

In a statement sent to The Sentinel, Tim Scott, noting he is "an African-American male who also happens to be Mayor of Carlisle Borough," said he is “sad, frustrated and angry” that there’s been another officer-involved incident in which an African-American man lost his life. Protests follow along with demands for justice, but nothing ever seems to happen “other than a few platitudes and town hall meetings."

It’s a cycle that Scott said repeats itself and spawns the same questions.

“Can this happen in Carlisle? Do black lives matter to the Carlisle Police Department? What are the elected officials doing to make sure 'it' doesn't happen in 'here?'” Scott wrote in the statement.

Scott recalled interviews with Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis, who is African-American, when he was being interviewed for the position. Borough officials asked candidates several questions about use of force, police-community relations and policing in a polarized society.

“Chief Landis' answer was the absolute best by far, stating that 'it's important to do the right thing, even when no one is watching,’” Scott said.

In his four years as chief of police, Landis has inspired officers to do the right thing, insisted on proper training, supported transparency and believes in fostering the trust of the community, Scott said. He added the community’s recent support of a fundraiser for the late Cpl. Tim Groller shows the strength of the relationship between the police department and Carlisle residents.

“These are the kinds of things that prove how special the citizens of Carlisle are and the bonds that continue to develop with those residents and those whom we trust to protect and serve,” Scott wrote. “I'm proud to say that, when it comes to law enforcement and local government in Carlisle, poor, marginalized and minority groups do indeed matter.”

