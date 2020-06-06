Protest planned Saturday on Carlisle's square
alert

Protest planned Saturday on Carlisle's square

{{featured_button_text}}
Solidarity With Black Lives Matter 2.JPG

A large crowd of people gathered on the grounds of Dickinson College, in front of Old West and Bosler Hall, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to show Solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The peaceful gathering included speeches and rallying cries.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A "Solidarity in the Square" protest is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday in the Square in Carlisle.

According to the event's Facebook page, the rally is being held to show support for "George Floyd, his family and friends" as well as "black men, women, and children that are unfairly and unjustly profiled, targeted, beaten, and murdered at the hands of police officers."

As of late Saturday morning, more than 250 people indicated that they planned to attend.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News