Protest planned Saturday on Carlisle's square

A "Solidarity in the Square" protest is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday in the Square in Carlisle.
According to the event's Facebook page, the rally is being held to show support for "George Floyd, his family and friends" as well as "black men, women, and children that are unfairly and unjustly profiled, targeted, beaten, and murdered at the hands of police officers."
As of late Saturday morning, more than 250 people indicated that they planned to attend.
