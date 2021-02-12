Proposed restaurant at former Masland site in Carlisle gains borough approval for liquor license

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday gave a local restaurant owner the green light to apply for an economic development liquor license for a restaurant to be built at the former Masland/IAC site.
Alfredo Iannuzzi plans to open a restaurant called Pompeii at the corner of the A Street extension and Carlisle Springs Road, according to his attorney, James Petrascu, who represented Iannuzzi at a hearing in front of the borough council.
The proposed family-owned restaurant will be more upscale than Iannuzzi's current restaurant, Marcello's, located on Cavalry Road, and will offer steaks, seafood, Italian baked specialty dishes and brick oven pizzas.
To serve alcohol with those menu items, Iannuzzi needed permission from the borough council in the form of a resolution. The borough can approve the request for the economic development license if the issuance of the license will promote economic development and if it will not be detrimental to the health, peace and morals of the community.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with about 60 tables and a standing bar with 15 seats and outside dining. It will employ at least 30 people. It will have no dance floor, live bands or disc jockeys, Petrascu said.
"It will bring people into the community to seek out this restaurant. This will not be what we all may know of when we think of a problem licensed establishment," he said.
Having gained the approval of the borough council, Iannuzzi will now have to submit the resolution as part of the application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The PLCB will conduct an investigation and hold its own hearing. If approved, it will issue a new license for the restaurant that is outside of the municipal quota.
The quota allows one license per every 3,000 residents. Right now, Carlisle has a quota of six, but 14 licenses are held in the borough.
"Carlisle, like most municipalities across the state, is over quota," Petrascu said.
Going over the quota can happen for a number of reasons. The formula for the license quotas has changed over the years but the licenses remained through transfers to new owners that may have put some municipalities over the quota, said Shawn Kelly, spokesman for the PLCB. Licenses transferred into the borough can also account for quota overages.
For example, in 1939, when quotas were instituted, the ratio was one license for every 1,000 residents. It changed to one license for every 1,500 residents in 1951, then to one for every 2,000 residents in 1972. In 1990, the ratio was changed to one for every 3,000 residents in the county and, in 2000, a county quota was introduced at a level of one license per 3,000 residents while keeping the municipal-level quota in place.
Kelly said licenses are also available through a license auction that allows the PLCB to bring back "zombie" licenses that had expired or otherwise not existed since 2000. Interested parties are allowed to submit bids to acquire a new license, Kelly said.
Prior to applying for an economic development license, Petrascu said they have to reach out to a certain percentage of license holders in Cumberland County to see if they are willing to sell their licenses. Though no one has been willing to do so, the restaurant owners and their representatives plan to continue to seek a license to purchase up until the time they apply to the PLCB.
Petrascu said Iannuzzi will need to adhere to strict requirements if he is awarded an economic development license by the PLCB. Liquor sales can account for no more than 50% of sales for the year. If liquor sales go above 50%, an independent investigation would be held and the license could be canceled.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.