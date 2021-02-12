Proposed restaurant at former Masland site in Carlisle gains borough approval for liquor license

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having gained the approval of the borough council, Iannuzzi will now have to submit the resolution as part of the application to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The PLCB will conduct an investigation and hold its own hearing. If approved, it will issue a new license for the restaurant that is outside of the municipal quota.

The quota allows one license per every 3,000 residents. Right now, Carlisle has a quota of six, but 14 licenses are held in the borough.

"Carlisle, like most municipalities across the state, is over quota," Petrascu said.

Going over the quota can happen for a number of reasons. The formula for the license quotas has changed over the years but the licenses remained through transfers to new owners that may have put some municipalities over the quota, said Shawn Kelly, spokesman for the PLCB. Licenses transferred into the borough can also account for quota overages.

For example, in 1939, when quotas were instituted, the ratio was one license for every 1,000 residents. It changed to one license for every 1,500 residents in 1951, then to one for every 2,000 residents in 1972. In 1990, the ratio was changed to one for every 3,000 residents in the county and, in 2000, a county quota was introduced at a level of one license per 3,000 residents while keeping the municipal-level quota in place.