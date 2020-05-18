Prom on Wheels brings prom to Carlisle High School students

Then, Griffin said DJ Face Mask played their song and the dancing commenced.

Each visit ended with asking for a round of applause for the prom king or queen and said, “You are loved. You are known. You are not forgotten. This has been Prom on Wheels 2020.”

The Prom on Wheels crew hit the road at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and arrived at their first stop around 1 p.m. As the day went on, students asked if they could join the parade, Griffin said. By the time they reached the last house around 8 p.m., about 15 cars were part of the parade, making a ton of noise as they approached the house.

Griffin said the student at the house was “overwhelmed in the best way” as her song was played and her classmates — remaining socially distant — stayed in their cars or danced beside their cars. The DJ then played one more song to bring the Prom on Wheels to an end.

“It really was a beautiful moment watching her parents take in and watching her take it in,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the Carlisle students bought into “a funny, weird way to do prom” that lasted roughly seven minutes at each house. He said he could see the family’s excitement build as the caravan got closer. Even neighbors clapped and screamed from their porches as the students celebrated.