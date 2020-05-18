Prom on Wheels brings prom to Carlisle High School students

It can be awkward to dance at the prom much less to dance in the driveway.
Still, members of the Class of 2020 at Carlisle High School have been doing what they’ve become accustomed to during a senior year shortened by a pandemic. They went with the flow and danced away when Prom on Wheels and its ever-growing retinue showed up at their homes Saturday.
Carlisle resident Preston Griffin and his wife, Bailey, who work with teens through Young Life, dreamed up the Prom on Wheels as they thought about how they could bring the prom to juniors and seniors in a safe and responsible way.
“Let’s make a parade of it, almost Mardi Gras style,” Preston Griffin said.
The couple had connections to a pick-up truck and DJ gear. They rounded up free meals from Chick-fil-A and about 70 crowns from Burger King. Local florists chipped in with flowers that volunteers turned into boutonnières and corsages.
They spread the word through social media and had students let them know where they lived, who would be there and what song they wanted played, Griffin said.
When the big day came, the Prom on Wheels team rolled up to the student’s house — initially with a parade of about five cars — and unleashed the prom with professional photos from Michelle Ocampo, and presenting the student with a crown to declare them the king or queen of the prom.
Then, Griffin said DJ Face Mask played their song and the dancing commenced.
Each visit ended with asking for a round of applause for the prom king or queen and said, “You are loved. You are known. You are not forgotten. This has been Prom on Wheels 2020.”
The Prom on Wheels crew hit the road at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and arrived at their first stop around 1 p.m. As the day went on, students asked if they could join the parade, Griffin said. By the time they reached the last house around 8 p.m., about 15 cars were part of the parade, making a ton of noise as they approached the house.
Griffin said the student at the house was “overwhelmed in the best way” as her song was played and her classmates — remaining socially distant — stayed in their cars or danced beside their cars. The DJ then played one more song to bring the Prom on Wheels to an end.
“It really was a beautiful moment watching her parents take in and watching her take it in,” Griffin said.
Griffin said the Carlisle students bought into “a funny, weird way to do prom” that lasted roughly seven minutes at each house. He said he could see the family’s excitement build as the caravan got closer. Even neighbors clapped and screamed from their porches as the students celebrated.
“It was just beautiful. It was just cool to see all of these juniors and seniors from Carlisle High School beaming,” he said.
'It’s been a test': How senior throwers, jumpers and vaulters are staying motivated, continuing to train without a season
At a stop near Dickinson College, Griffin said he was sure Prom on Wheels was going to run into trouble. They had to pull the truck up on the curb to get to the house, a move that Griffin said was “totally illegal” with the truck hanging out into the road.
Griffin thought the gig was up when two Carlisle police officers passed by. Instead of issuing a ticket, they turned on their sirens to celebrate.
The Griffins have been thinking about how to inspire hope in a season of loss whether it’s losing a family member, losing a job or losing the milestones in life like prom and graduation. Griffin said they wanted to remind the students that they are resilient and they are not forgotten.
“Losing prom is real, and we’re going to celebrate you in the midst of that and bring prom to you,” he said.
The event was not only an homage to the class but also a testament to the power of a community coming together.
“Saturday was an incredible testament of the celebration and the fullness of life that happens when we love our neighbors and we come together as a community,” he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.