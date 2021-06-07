Project SHARE to offer drive-thru meals, books for children this summer

Project SHARE will once again offer its Summer Feeding for Kids program, and this year that effort will expand from two to three locations in Cumberland County.
The Carlisle-based nonprofit had been offering the program providing meals for children at its headquarters on North Orange Street and at Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs. Starting this year, the nonprofit food pantry will open a Plainfield/Big Spring distribution site at Plainfield First Church of God at 2089 Newville Road, Plainfield.
"We are particularly pleased to be a part of opening this service to families in this region on the western edge of Carlisle to serve the wider community," church Pastor Jim Klock said. "We are excited that Plainfield and the Big Spring area will now be able to benefit from Project SHARE's program."
The program will being Friday and continue every Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. through Aug. 13. Project SHARE will serve a week's worth of take-away breakfast and lunches from each of the three locations.
The program serves children ages 18 and younger through their parent or guardian. The parent or guardian can show up to each site, even without the child, to receive the meals. There are no forms to fill out nor any requirements to participate in the program. The food will be made available by drive-thru at the locations.
Project SHARE Nutrition Coordinator Emma Witwer coordinates the menus for children and said popular items include Mickey's cheese pizza and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, and the program also provides plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, house-made turkey and cheese wraps and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. New this year will be make-your-own quesadilla kits, barbecue chicken sandwiches and vegetarian chili.
In addition to meals, books will be provided at the Friday distribution, as well as to distributions every other week or until the supply of books runs out. Along with the books, the nonprofit will have a special reading challenge that will end with prizes based on the Summer Book Bingo collection of entries.
For more information on the program, visit projectsharepa.org.