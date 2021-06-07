Project SHARE to offer drive-thru meals, books for children this summer

Project SHARE will once again offer its Summer Feeding for Kids program, and this year that effort will expand from two to three locations in Cumberland County.

The Carlisle-based nonprofit had been offering the program providing meals for children at its headquarters on North Orange Street and at Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs. Starting this year, the nonprofit food pantry will open a Plainfield/Big Spring distribution site at Plainfield First Church of God at 2089 Newville Road, Plainfield.

"We are particularly pleased to be a part of opening this service to families in this region on the western edge of Carlisle to serve the wider community," church Pastor Jim Klock said. "We are excited that Plainfield and the Big Spring area will now be able to benefit from Project SHARE's program."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program will being Friday and continue every Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. through Aug. 13. Project SHARE will serve a week's worth of take-away breakfast and lunches from each of the three locations.