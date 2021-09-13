Project SHARE to host food truck festival

A food truck festival conceived as an alternative fundraising option for Project SHARE during the pandemic will return Sunday, though in a new location to help expand the options.

FARE for SHARE will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Meeting House at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Ten food trucks will be participating this year in the event, which benefits Project SHARE, a food pantry that helps feed the local community.

"Last year's event was so successful that we felt a need to expand our space needs and found the perfect location thanks to the congregation at the Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Road," said Jacqui Hultquist, chair of the festival.

Food trucks participating in this year's event will be Banana Leaf, B&L Dogz, Bricker's French Fries, Chameleon 1648, Falafel Shack, Italian Job, P.B.'s Southern Smoke, the Sweet Patch, Jenni's Knife & Spork and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association milkshake food truck.

In addition to the food trucks, the event will also include children's activities, including a bouncy castle and slide courtesy of a local church. There will also be coin drops and Plinko boards for prizes, and live music will feature By the Way, Men About Town and the KZ Trio.

For more information, visit projectsharepa.org.

