Project SHARE to host food truck event as high demand for food assistance continues

Project SHARE will host a food truck fundraiser this Sunday in lieu of its usual fall dinner, as the organization anticipates further need for food assistance with the expiration of federal unemployment benefits.

The event will be held Sept. 20 in the parking lot of Second Presbyterian Church, at 528 Garland Drive in Carlisle, with a portion of vendors’ proceeds going toward Project SHARE, according to the Carlisle food pantry's CEO, Bob Weed.

Project SHARE distributes food to needy families daily at its Farmstand location on Lincoln Street in Carlisle, and also does monthly bulk distributions at its warehouse on Orange Street.

The group saw a spike in demand for food during the April distribution, when the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated job losses were at their peak. Since then, demand has slackened, but remained elevated, Weed said.

In the last two weeks, however, Farmstand demand has picked up, and Weed expects increased need during this week’s September bulk distribution.

Anecdotally, he said, many families that regularly used Project SHARE stopped doing so once the $600 per week federal unemployment benefit enhancement began, allowing them to afford enough food on their own.