How to get help

With pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program boosted payments ending March 1, more people may be seeking help with putting food on the table.

Project SHARE serves the greater Carlisle area, including Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Boiling Springs, Gardners, Plainfield, New Kingstown and Middlesex Township. For those living outside of the area, Project SHARE can still help residents locate the food pantry closest to them.

Project SHARE offers a Farmstand geared toward those in the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) who earn more money than federal requirements for food programs but don’t earn enough to purchase fresh food and groceries. Residents can stop by the Farmstand on Lincoln Street once a week for food without applying for assistance.

The bulk of the Carlisle food pantry’s work, however, is with its food distribution program, which is for households that have a combined income of less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. Those who call Project SHARE at 717-249-7773 can speak with someone who can check to see if they fit that guideline.

Potential clients will be asked to set up an appointment, and Project SHARE officials say they can arrange for an appointment the day of the call or the next day. During the interview, clients will need photo identification, proof of where they live (can be a utility bill or lease that’s less than 30 days old), proof of income for household members and the full name, date of birth and race of household members.

For more information on applying or re-certifying for assistance with Project SHARE, visit projectsharepa.org.