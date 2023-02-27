A working single father of two children will see his food assistance drop from $600 a month to $95 a month.
Senior citizens on fixed incomes could see their assistance drop from $200 a month to $15 to $20 a month.
Those are just some of the stories Project SHARE officials are hearing from residents as COVID-19 pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are about to return to pre-pandemic levels on March 1.
The change comes at an already difficult time for some families given inflation and prices at the grocery store.
“We’re already seeing an increase in demand, driven primarily because of inflation factors,” Project SHARE CEO Bob Weed said. “We’re seeing about 17 to 18% increase in demand because of that.”
The pantry serves the greater Carlisle area, offering food distributions to those who qualify, as well as free fresh produce at its Farmstand. Residents are allowed to visit the Lincoln Street Farmstand once a week where they are offered a pre-packaged distribution of produce.
Demand for those kinds of services in Carlisle and across the country are only likely to increase as Pennsylvania and 31 other states end the pandemic-era Emergency Allotments that provided SNAP recipients an additional SNAP payment every month.
The emergency program was enacted by Congress at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and expanded a year later. Originally, the extra benefits were intended to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in force. That is set to expire in May.
The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 that was signed into law in December, ends those additional payments. In Pennsylvania, February was the final month for those additional payments to be sent.
Experts credit the emergency funds with making sure most Americans had enough food to eat, despite the pandemic. About 10% of U.S. households had trouble obtaining sufficient food in 2020 and 2021, roughly unchanged from pre-COVID levels.
Pennsylvania officials estimate that SNAP households will lose a minimum of $95 a month starting March 1, and will average about $181 lost per household. Weed estimates Cumberland County residents will lose an average $110 in SNAP benefits.
With the recent change to Social Security income following the 2023 cost of living adjustment, Pennsylvania officials last week also said the SNAP change will cause some seniors and people with disabilities to experience, on average, a further $40 decrease in monthly benefits.
“That’s a huge amount for folks on a fixed income,” Weed said. “This is when they start thinking, ‘Do I eat or take my medication?’”
Laura Estep, coordinator of client services at Project SHARE, hears many of the stories from clients signing up with the food pantry, including the single father with two children. “He’s working so he’ll get the SNAP minimum because of his income,” she said. “Even with working, that’s a huge cut.”
Weed said that when families were receiving more assistance from SNAP, Project SHARE often saw families either taking less from the food pantry or forgoing trips because they had the money to spend at the grocery store. Project SHARE expect those clients to return.
“I think we’ll surpass what we were seeing pre-COVID of those that really rely on us,” Estep said.
“Last month we served 952 families between our distribution at our warehouse and at the Farmstand,” Weed said. “That’s up 28% from January 2022. Last year, we averaged 1,016 families per month. You add another 30% to that (of anticipated increase in clients), and we’re heading back to the 1,300 family level.”
Weed said he believes Project SHARE is equipped to handle the increase in clients, but inflation is affecting the nonprofit as well.
“The inflation factor has hit us just like everyone else,” he said. “We buy food, and that’s more expensive. Our faith is in the generosity of the Carlisle community. We hope for their continued support of Project SHARE as we address these issues.”
Project SHARE, along with a number of other nonprofits, is participating in Partnership for Better Health’s Match Madness campaign where the organization will match funds raised during the month of March. Those who wish to donate to Project SHARE can find information online at projectsharepa.org.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.