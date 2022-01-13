Project SHARE fundraiser tackles local needs

The NFL’s Super Bowl won’t happen until next month, but Project SHARE already kicked off its own Souper-Bowl of Caring in Carlisle as part of a nationwide fundraiser designed to add meaning to the big game.

Joe Kloza, Project SHARE’s education and communication coordinator, said the event has already begun and runs through Feb. 13, Superbowl Sunday.

Kloza said the Souper-bowl of Caring allows people to form teams and come up with their own unique game plan to raise money or collect food items. These donations go to Project SHARE, a nonprofit organization in Carlisle dedicated to providing nutritional food to local families and meeting needs in the community.

“It’s a way of putting compassionate meaning to a day of entertainment,” Kloza said. “I think it gives added purpose to the game.”

Kloza has seen teams form in youth groups, schools and corporations. Some teams organize food drive, others set up cans at churches on the day of the Superbowl, and still others take a different approach.

“There are as many different solutions as there are teams,” Kloza said. “It’s a good team building exercise for corporate teams or any team really. It gives their team a purpose of working together towards a goal.”

According to Kloza, Project SHARE has been hosting the Souper-bowl of Caring for “well over a decade,” but this year is the first time participants have the option of shopping for food donations virtually through a program called SHARE Shop.

SHARE Shop allows donors to shop for donations and fill an online shopping cart with items that are donated to Project SHARE upon checkout.

“Donors would be able to go to the SHARE Shop and virtually purchase food on behalf of the Project SHARE community,” Kloza said.

Kloza said the reason Project SHARE has opened this new donation option this year is that people in the community are becoming more and more comfortable with online shopping. This program allows them to do that “on behalf of clients.”

Such clients include families that are unable to purchase all the food they need.

“Another population in need of assistance are those who are working, yet unable to earn enough money or have faced other forms of financial hardship that place them in the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed group,” Project SHARE said in a news release.

Food and monetary donations gathered in person can be dropped off at Project SHARE, located at 5 N. Orange St., in Carlisle.

Kloza said the Souper-bowl of Caring allows participants to think of others at the same time as they’re enjoying themselves during Superbowl season.

“Giving something gives you a special kind of connection to your community, to yourself, to your soul,” he said. “By giving, you’re receiving.”

Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Souper-Bowl of Caring or would further information can go to Project SHARE’s website www.projectSHAREpa.org/souper-bowl, call Joe Kloza at 717-249-7773, ext. 236, or email him at JKloza@projectSHAREpa.org.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

