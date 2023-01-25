 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Project SHARE CEO to retire

  Updated
Bob Weed

Project SHARE CEO Bob Weed picks corn at the Roy Burkholder Farm in Shippensburg in July 2017.

 Sentinel file

Project SHARE CEO Bob Weed will retire, effective March 31, the Carlisle nonprofit's board of directors announced Tuesday.

Weed became the interim CEO in January 2017 after the departure of Project SHARE founder and executive director Elaine Livas. Later that year, he became the CEO of the local food pantry.

Project SHARE opts to forgo government subsidies in relaunch of summer feeding program for kids
A call to help leads to distribution event for 30,000 pounds of free food Monday in Carlisle

Though Weed was the CEO, the board said he often worked alongside volunteers to distribute food, as well as helped teams in the field to glean some of the produce that would be provided at the Carlisle warehouse. Weed also led the nonprofit through the increase of participation during the pandemic and also undertook new initiatives and methods of distribution.

The board said it has begun the process to look for the next CEO. Those interested in applying can submit information by Jan. 31 to Project SHARE at HR@projectsharepa.org.

Emma Witwer, nutrition coordinator for Project SHARE, discusses some of the ways they help children and their families to find the balance of healthy foods to battle childhood obesity.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

