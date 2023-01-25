Project SHARE CEO to retire

Project SHARE CEO Bob Weed will retire, effective March 31, the Carlisle nonprofit's board of directors announced Tuesday.
Weed became the interim CEO in January 2017 after the departure of Project SHARE founder and executive director Elaine Livas. Later that year, he became the CEO of the local food pantry.
Though Weed was the CEO, the board said he often worked alongside volunteers to distribute food, as well as helped teams in the field to glean some of the produce that would be provided at the Carlisle warehouse. Weed also led the nonprofit through the increase of participation during the pandemic and also undertook new initiatives and methods of distribution.
The board said it has begun the process to look for the next CEO. Those interested in applying can submit information by Jan. 31 to Project SHARE at
HR@projectsharepa.org.
Emma Witwer, nutrition coordinator for Project SHARE, discusses some of the ways they help children and their families to find the balance of healthy foods to battle childhood obesity.
Jason Malmont
Photos: Project SHARE Fare for Share Food Truck Festival
Josh McCann pours milk into a machine at the PA Farm Show Milkshake stand during Fare for Share, a food truck event Sunday.
Margaret Connelly, 9, pours lemonade for a customer at her Lemons to Love stand during the Fare for Share Food Truck event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Meeting House hosted more than a dozen vendors,which donated proceeds to Project SHARE.
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefited Project SHARE.
House of Smoke and Smokehouse Deli's hot ham and cheese sandwich was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share.
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Nonemaker, of Mac Stack, of York, takes care of a customer during Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
A buffalo mac and cheese bowl from Mac Stack, of York, was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jeffrey Kehr, of Mac Stack of York, pours buffalo chicken over mac and cheese during Fare for Share Sunday.
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefited Project SHARE.
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefited Project SHARE.
Violet Detsch, 2, enjoys mac and cheese during Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefited Project SHARE.
Grappling Crab Shack's cheesy crab bites were among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Blues and jazz band By the Way perform during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Diane Baltaeff plays saxophone with the band By the Way during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
House of Smoke and Smokehouse Deli's pulled pork sandwich was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
The Falafel Shack's chicken shawarma pizza was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Garnet Pisle, of the Falafel Shack, makes a chicken shawarma pizza during Fare for Share.
A crab cake and fries from Chameleon 1648 Culinary Services, of Chambersburg, were among the wide variety dishes offered at Fare for Share, a food truck event hosted at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Buffalo Chicken bites from Chameleon 1648 Culinary Services, of Chambersburg, were among the wide variety dishes offered at Fare for Share, a food truck event hosted at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
