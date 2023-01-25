Project SHARE CEO to retire

Weed became the interim CEO in January 2017 after the departure of Project SHARE founder and executive director Elaine Livas. Later that year, he became the CEO of the local food pantry.

Though Weed was the CEO, the board said he often worked alongside volunteers to distribute food, as well as helped teams in the field to glean some of the produce that would be provided at the Carlisle warehouse. Weed also led the nonprofit through the increase of participation during the pandemic and also undertook new initiatives and methods of distribution.