Progress zooms along on Carlisle skate spot, attraction could open before remainder of park

Skaters from Carlisle and the surrounding area might not have to wait until summer to use the borough’s new skate spot.

While the spot’s opening date has not been determined, Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation, gave an update on the project during the Carlisle Borough Council’s meeting Thursday night.

The skate spot is being constructed on Lot A of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park, which is on the former Masland/IAC site in the northern portion of the borough. The park will also include Lot D, which will feature a more traditional park setting.

At Thursday’s meeting, Crouse mentioned the possibility of opening Lot A prior to Lot D, where construction has not begun.

She said legal and council guidance would be needed to determine if that would happen.

Crouse said the skate spot’s features were poured but the area still requires some work before it can open.

This includes a railing around several areas of the park, especially those that are higher than 30 inches. This railing includes a six week fabrication period that would mean that it could be installed sometime around mid-December. Other remaining projects include the installation of a concrete access point from the sidewalk to the skate spot, signage and the pouring of footing for lighting.

“I know a lot of people want the skate park to be open but I think one of the things we would want to consider is the safety of the park before we would open it up to the public,” Crouse said.

Skate spot construction began Sept. 26, so crews are approximately seven weeks into the job.

Landserv Inc., the contractor of the project, will add lights, landscaping and amenities like benches and bike racks in the spring, Crouse said.

The Fairground Linear Park in its entirety will be completed by June 30. Mayor Sean Shultz expressed openness to further discussion regarding the opening of Lot A prior to Lot D.

“I’m of the opinion that once the safety measures are in place that need to be in place ... it makes little sense to keep the skate spot closed when it can be used,” he said. “Let the skaters skate.”