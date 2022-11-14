 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Carlisle

Progress zooms along on Carlisle skate spot, attraction could open before remainder of park

  • Updated
  • 0

Age is just a number, and if you don’t believe the saying then allow me to introduce you to Yoshio Kinoshita, an 81-year-old skateboarder. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Skaters from Carlisle and the surrounding area might not have to wait until summer to use the borough’s new skate spot.

While the spot’s opening date has not been determined, Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation, gave an update on the project during the Carlisle Borough Council’s meeting Thursday night.

The skate spot is being constructed on Lot A of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park, which is on the former Masland/IAC site in the northern portion of the borough. The park will also include Lot D, which will feature a more traditional park setting.

At Thursday’s meeting, Crouse mentioned the possibility of opening Lot A prior to Lot D, where construction has not begun.

She said legal and council guidance would be needed to determine if that would happen.

People are also reading…

Crouse said the skate spot’s features were poured but the area still requires some work before it can open.

This includes a railing around several areas of the park, especially those that are higher than 30 inches. This railing includes a six week fabrication period that would mean that it could be installed sometime around mid-December. Other remaining projects include the installation of a concrete access point from the sidewalk to the skate spot, signage and the pouring of footing for lighting.

“I know a lot of people want the skate park to be open but I think one of the things we would want to consider is the safety of the park before we would open it up to the public,” Crouse said.

Skate spot construction began Sept. 26, so crews are approximately seven weeks into the job.

Landserv Inc., the contractor of the project, will add lights, landscaping and amenities like benches and bike racks in the spring, Crouse said.

The Fairground Linear Park in its entirety will be completed by June 30. Mayor Sean Shultz expressed openness to further discussion regarding the opening of Lot A prior to Lot D.

“I’m of the opinion that once the safety measures are in place that need to be in place ... it makes little sense to keep the skate spot closed when it can be used,” he said. “Let the skaters skate.”

Skate Spot 2 (November)

The skate spot is being constructed along Fairground Avenue in Carlisle  next to the railroad tracks.
Skate Spot 1 (November)

The skate spot will be a part of the greater Fairground Avenue Linear Park, which will also include space with a traditional park setting. 
Fairground Avenue Linear Park Skate Spot Construction October

A photo from October of the Carlisle Borough's skate spot shows what the space looked like before the spot's concrete features were poured.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com

and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the difference between 'thinking' and 'feeling' jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News