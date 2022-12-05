Progress coasts forward on bicycle pump track project for Carlisle park

Construction on the bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park in Carlisle could begin as early as this spring, said Jonathan Cox with Cumberland Youth Cycling Development.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved the final design for the project and bid specifications contingent on the solicitor's approval during its meeting Wednesday night.

Upon receiving the solicitor's approval, Youth Cycling will begin the bidding process with the hope of beginning construction on the track in the spring.

Construction is estimated to wrap up by the late summer or early fall of next year, Cox said.

Bicycle pump tracks are self contained circuits with banked turns and mounds of dirt, Cumberland Youth Cycling said.

The final design shows that the track will be constructed in the northeast corner of the park on about three quarters of an acre. Riders of all skill levels will be able to use the track, which will allow for the improvement of bike handling skills, Youth Cycling said.

Dedicated to getting more kids on bikes through its youth mountain bike race team, Cumberland Youth Cycling Development initiated conversations with the borough about the project in 2018 with community input meetings taking place the following year, Cox said. The process involved collaboration with the borough.

"COVID slowed us down a little, but we have made steady progress," he said. "We understand that projects like this take time. We have been patient and persistent in taking it one step at a time."

The preliminary cost for the project was estimated at $250,000, which included both hard and soft costs, Cox said.

Cumberland Youth Cycling concluded its capital campaign in the spring with funding from Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the Partnership for Better Health as well as other local organizations, Cox said.

He said Youth Cycling would prefer not to discuss project cost estimates prior to the bidding process.

"We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to move forward based on the fundraising that we’ve completed to date and the budget … that we have," Cox said.

CYCD Bicycle Pump Track Timeline

Jonathan Cox with Cumberland Youth Cycling Development outlined a timeline for the installation of a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park in Carlisle:

Late 2018: CYCD began having conversations with the Carlisle Borough's Parks and Recreation Committee

February 2019: Community input meetings took place

May 2019: Council approved CYCD to proceed with preliminary plans

January 2020: CYCD completed preliminary funding efforts to fund preliminary plan development

March 2021: CYCD presented preliminary plans to Council

April 2022: CYCD conducted and completed fundraising for the project

Spring and Fall of 2022: CYCD's landscape architect prepared plans, specs and bidding documents and reviewed these with borough staff

November 2022: CYCD presented final plans, specs and bid documents to Council and Council approved these subject to final review by the borough solicitor

Upon the solicitor's approval: CYCD will begin bidding process

Spring 2023: anticipated start of construction

Late Summer/Early Fall 2023: anticipated completion of construction