Programming, awareness campaign mark first steps in addressing concerns about Memorial Park in Carlisle

A litter awareness campaign and increased programming mark the first steps in addressing concerns about Memorial Park in Carlisle, but it comes with a promise to take a deeper look into the systems and structures creating the problems.
More than a dozen residents met at Hope Station Wednesday night to discuss the problems facing the park along West Penn Street in the borough.
They pointed out a window where some men were gathering, saying that's where they hang out to smoke marijuana and sell drugs. They also talked about trash that would be cleaned up one day only to be back the next.
Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, had not been into work for awhile, but was warned upon her return that there were people parking their cars and staying there all day. She was even advised not to stay at Hope Station into the evening.
"It's different now," she said.
Residents asked that more police patrol the area, but Carlisle Borough Council member Brenda Landis said there's a fine line between doing enough patrols and over-policing.
"We can have more police come through. As a borough, we can tell our police to try to come through more often," Landis said. "There's also [a need] to make sure there's a community saying there's concerns. It can also be looked at as over-policing."
Resident Victoria Opilo cited the success of an emotional support dog in the police department in York. Rather than being a "big, scary" officer, the dog lets people see officers in a different light, she said.
Carlisle Police Department is working on a fundraising campaign to bring a new K-9 on board that would be featured in community engagement activities to allow the public to learn more about how the department functions.
The group also tossed around ideas about creating a neighborhood group that would include a liaison with the police department.
"We need to have a sense of ownership for our community with the way we are living," said Opilo, suggesting that people in the community need to step up to be role models.
Saying that issues like trash are a symptom not a cause, TaWanda Stallworth urged the community to take a deeper look at the issues on a structural and systemic level.
"For too long in this community, we've been putting Band-Aids on gun shot wounds and wondering why we don't have systemic change," she said.
Longstanding narratives in Carlisle promote a perception that the area is crime-infested and that Black people don't deserve better, Stallworth said. People in the neighborhood have received a message that tells them the area is trash, and they have to find a way to cultivate pride in the face of it.
"Until we are ready to address these things systemically and structurally, we are going to continue to meet month after month and year after year, picking up trash," she said.
Promising to not neglect such issues, Landis said the borough would also work on having an anti-litter awareness program or campaign ready to unveil to the public by the time of the Unity Day event scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on July 24.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the borough would work on increasing programming in the park in response to suggestions that events typically held in other parks also be held there. Some residents said gospel concerts used to be held there, and expressed interest in bringing them back.
"What do you want to see here as far as programming? Because this is your park," Armstrong asked. "You tell us what you think you would come out for and what you think your neighbors would enjoy."
Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said the Carlisle Community Coalition basketball program would return next year, filling a void in the park's summer activity schedule both last year and this year.
Perry, who grew up on Lincoln Street and spent a lot of time at Memorial Park, said it was good to come together to talk about ideas to improve the park.
"I would like to see Memorial Park look like it did when I was a kid," she said.
