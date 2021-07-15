Programming, awareness campaign mark first steps in addressing concerns about Memorial Park in Carlisle

"Until we are ready to address these things systemically and structurally, we are going to continue to meet month after month and year after year, picking up trash," she said.

Promising to not neglect such issues, Landis said the borough would also work on having an anti-litter awareness program or campaign ready to unveil to the public by the time of the Unity Day event scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on July 24.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the borough would work on increasing programming in the park in response to suggestions that events typically held in other parks also be held there. Some residents said gospel concerts used to be held there, and expressed interest in bringing them back.

"What do you want to see here as far as programming? Because this is your park," Armstrong asked. "You tell us what you think you would come out for and what you think your neighbors would enjoy."

Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said the Carlisle Community Coalition basketball program would return next year, filling a void in the park's summer activity schedule both last year and this year.

Perry, who grew up on Lincoln Street and spent a lot of time at Memorial Park, said it was good to come together to talk about ideas to improve the park.