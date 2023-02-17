Kate Beeman is glad to be a part of the Carlisle community that came together to support local businesses during COVID. Her bakery, Beeman’s Baked Goods, saw “an exponential increase in business” during COVID.

It’s the nearly post-pandemic environment that is posing more of a problem.

“It’s become unpredictable recently,” she said. “I think we’re in a recession that is not as obvious to the general public.”

What is the most obvious is the price of eggs.

Beeman said most people who buy eggs and can see the difference in their grocery bill. It’s certainly evident in her bill, with eggs costing about 30 cents apiece when they were 11 cents each last year.

The price is still below 43 cents per egg in December, and she hopes it will continue to drop. “It’s happened before that egg prices increase around this time of year, just not like this. Usually they go up but come back down around Easter.”

Matt Hicks, who took over ownership of Helena’s Chocolate Cafe & Creperie on West High Street in Carlisle in October, said he turned to a source almost unheard of in the restaurant industry: Walmart.

“I had to buy eggs from Walmart for three weeks because the price was just the best,” he said, adding that he’s spent more time than he likes looking over price comparisons for eggs.

The effort paid off, though. Hicks said he ended up saving about $100 a week buying eggs from Walmart during that time.

While egg prices are falling, the price for other ingredients is still high.

Beeman estimates that the price for other vital ingredients, including butter, cream cheese and peanut butter, have risen 33% to 55%. “A lot of our ingredients are rising in price. Salt to rent has increased in the last year. It’s been a stressor to say the least.”

She said the prices started getting higher at the end of September and the beginning of October and most haven’t yet fallen. It’s meant higher prices for her baked goods and more worries over sales.

“It’s the stress that people will stop buying,” she said. “According to our records, people are buying less — people are buying about one less item per customer.”

Hicks said he’s also had to raise prices at Helena’s, partly because previous owner Helena Twigg hadn’t increased prices in years and partly because of inflation’s effect on business.

“I didn’t have one person question it,” he said of the price increase. “When people look at their electricity bill and see it’s doubled, they start to wonder what the electricity bill of the local restaurant is.”

Buying local

While some bakeries and restaurants are facing tougher challenges, and some like Nothing Sweeter in Carlisle are closing up shop, others that have a local focus are not feeling as great of a burden on their bottom line.

“All in all, I feel like sourcing locally, we pay a little more up front ... but we’re protected from the really dramatic shifts in the global market,” said Joe Amsterdam, owner of Talking Breads in Monroe Township. “As of right now, we haven’t been affected. We had a slight increase, but it’s been minimal.”

Talking Breads gets its eggs from the Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative, which is a co-op that sells eggs from small farms across Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin counties, Amsterdam said. It also relies on local sourced for produce and meats, and Talking Breads also avoided the national meat shortage and price increase during COVID.

“We’re definitely shielded here more than other people,” he said.

The times the business has felt the heat was when an ingredient sourced nationally went up in price. That meant high flour prices in early 2022 when those global prices increased, and more recently with dried fruits that aren’t grown in the Cumberland Valley.

Amsterdam believes that buying local and keeping those community relationships has 100% helped them with keeping costs down.

That isn’t always an option for buying a large amount of ingredients. Just as Amsterdam has to look elsewhere for the flour he needs to run the bakery and restaurant, Hicks said it’s a complicated process to rely on a small farm or multiple small farms for the necessary ingredients.

Buying local, however, is something he wants to bring to his new endeavor at Helena’s.

Hicks, who is the former chef at Cafe Bruges and Andalusia and has worked with the owners of Helena’s and other restaurants for the past decade, made sure to keep Helena’s staple of crepes, macarons and bakery items, but is introducing a lunch menu and intends to offer a small local grocery with products from local farms.

Using a smaller setup to Radish & Rye Food Hub in Harrisburg, Hicks is about to get a refrigeration unit that he will use to sell local eggs, dairy and a bit of produce that are kitchen staples. The options will likely change as he sees what customers want and purchase, but he hopes to also start on his desire to offer his own charcuterie, including chorizo and sausages.

“I’ve expanded the hours pretty considerably. I’ve added some small standards to the crepe menu, and we’re slowly starting to ramp up,” he said.

The price of ingredients isn’t helping that expansion, and sometimes that means using every last bit of butter cream and being a little more careful with what happens with the eggs in the kitchen.

“The mode of operation for restaurants is ... we just absorb the cost,” he said. “That can obviously only go so far.”

Photos: A look inside Beeman's Baked Goods in Carlisle