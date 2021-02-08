PPL representatives respond to tree trimming concerns in Carlisle

Tree trimming around power lines has its critics, but representatives from PPL Electric recently reiterated the importance of the practice at a Carlisle Borough Council meeting.
PPL representatives addressed the council in response to borough residents’ concerns about tree trimming efforts over the last year.
PPL manages 28,000 miles of distribution lines that deliver power from local substations to homes and businesses in 29 counties, said spokeswoman Traci Witter. The number one cause of power outages is trees and branches that fall on the lines.
“When trees fall on lines, you can impact thousands of customers who are without power for an extended period of time,” she said.
On average, the utility oversees the trimming of 8,000 miles of lines per year, and the work is paying off with an 11% improvement in reliability from 2019 to 2020. That means fewer times that power was lost and shorter duration of outages.
PPL employs professional foresters who work with contractors to do the trimming. Witter said contractors may not have a truck with a PPL logo. When determining how to approach a tree trimming, the foresters consider the site, species of the tree, position of the lines and the date of the last trimming. Trimming is then done to encourage healing of cut branches and decrease decay, Witter said.
But people may not think that’s what’s happening when they see the V-shaped cuts in the trees along the power line, forester Justin Meese said. The goal is to make the fewest number of cuts so there’s less stress on the tree. The utility used to top the trees, but that stressed the tree more than the V-shaped cuts and the growth came back more quickly.
“I understand it’s not the most popular thing to see, but, unfortunately ... it’s the healthiest prune we can do to make sure we get it to grow away from the lines,” he said.
Though officials said tree trimming occurs on a four to five year maintenance cycle, councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said a tree across from her house has just been trimmed for the first time in the 27 years she’s lived there. These dramatic trims are what irritates people, she said.
“There is no way that those trees were trimmed four to five years ago, and it looks like hell,” she said.
Fulham-Winston also told the PPL representatives that borough residents told her the trimming contractors this past season were “not a friendly group,” and was assured that the contractor is no longer working for PPL.
Councilman Joel Hicks said a more frequent tree trimming cycle should be implemented in historic districts and pedestrian-friendly areas, while asking about the potential for underground lines.
Meese said underground lines are always on the radar, but they are more expensive and take longer to repair than overhead lines because fixing those lines involves digging up roads or yards, which takes a longer time to fix.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.