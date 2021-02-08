PPL representatives respond to tree trimming concerns in Carlisle

But people may not think that’s what’s happening when they see the V-shaped cuts in the trees along the power line, forester Justin Meese said. The goal is to make the fewest number of cuts so there’s less stress on the tree. The utility used to top the trees, but that stressed the tree more than the V-shaped cuts and the growth came back more quickly.

“I understand it’s not the most popular thing to see, but, unfortunately ... it’s the healthiest prune we can do to make sure we get it to grow away from the lines,” he said.

Though officials said tree trimming occurs on a four to five year maintenance cycle, councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said a tree across from her house has just been trimmed for the first time in the 27 years she’s lived there. These dramatic trims are what irritates people, she said.

“There is no way that those trees were trimmed four to five years ago, and it looks like hell,” she said.

Fulham-Winston also told the PPL representatives that borough residents told her the trimming contractors this past season were “not a friendly group,” and was assured that the contractor is no longer working for PPL.