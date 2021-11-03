 Skip to main content
PPL: Power restored after short but large outage in Carlisle

PPL reported at a little after 11 a.m. that power has been restored to areas of Carlisle affected by the outage.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

PPL is reporting that 1,200 of its customers are without power in Carlisle, and Cumberland Goodwill EMS reported that traffic lights are down at the Square, with fire police at the scene directing traffic.

EMS also reported other traffic lights are affected by the outage and that drivers should pay close attention at intersections.

PPL reported the outage could be due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse, and it says crews have been sent to make repairs. It estimates that it will have power returned by 2 p.m., though the estimated repair time is often much later than when power is likely to return.

